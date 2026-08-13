COVEN ACADEMY Teaser Trailer Debuts Ahead of Freeform Premiere

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Freeform released the official teaser trailer for COVEN ACADEMY, a new supernatural teen drama executive produced by Tim Federle. The series premieres Oct. 1 on Freeform at 8 p.m. EDT/PDT, with the full season arriving the next day on Disney+, Hulu and Freeform on Demand. Set in New Orleans, the story follows three teenage witches and a group of warlocks at an elite magic boarding school where power, secrets and forbidden attraction collide.

Told in a bingeable new format, the story unfolds through a series of fast-paced chapters designed to pull audiences deeper into the magic at every turn.

In the haunted heart of New Orleans, 'Coven Academy' follows three teenage witches and their dangerously charming warlock peers at an elite magic boarding school where power is currency, secrets are lethal and attraction is a liability. Caught between ancient supernatural wars and forbidden love interests, the coven must decide how far they're willing to go to protect their city—and themselves.

The teaser trailer set to Olivia Rodrigo's hit song 'Brutal' reveals tensions within the budding coven, fueled by the mysteries surrounding Briar's past and Jake's influential, dangerous desires.

'Coven Academy' stars Malina Pauli Weissman ('A Series of Unfortunate Events') as Briar, a fiercely independent New Yorker who discovers she's a witch; Malachi Barton ('Camp Rock 3,' 'Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires') as Jake, a magnetic warlock with a dangerous edge; Jordan Leftwich ('The Family Switch') as Sasha, a deeply empathic student who can read minds; Ora Duplass ('Their Town') as Tegan, an irreverent time-bending witch; Louis Thresher ('Boarders') as Ollie, a hungry, newly turned vampire; and Tiffani Thiessen ('White Collar,' '90210') as Miss Graves, the formidable and glamorous head of the school. The series also features special guest star Devon Sawa ('Chucky,' 'Final Destination') as Mr. Cole, a brilliant and charismatic warlock professor.

The recurring cast includes Swayam Bhatia as McKenna, Brendon Tremblay as Alexander, Keegan Connor Tracy as Tamora, BJ Harrison as Agnes and Nathaniel Logan McIntyre as Teese.

Tim Federle ('High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,' the upcoming 'Romy and Michele' sequel) created 'Coven Academy' and serves as executive producer alongside Darren Swimmer, Todd Slavkin, Amanda Row, and Bronwyn North-Reist. 'Coven Academy' is produced by Federle's Chorus Boy Productions in association with Disney Kids & Family.

COVEN ACADEMY stars Malina Pauli Weissman, Malachi Barton, Jordan Leftwich, Ora Duplass, Louis Thresher and Tiffani Thiessen, with Devon Sawa appearing as a special guest star. Tim Federle created the series and executive produces alongside Darren Swimmer, Todd Slavkin, Amanda Row and Bronwyn North-Reist, with production handled by Federle's Chorus Boy Productions in association with Disney Kids & Family.

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