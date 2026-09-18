COVEN ACADEMY Official Trailer Released Ahead of Freeform Premiere

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The official trailer for new supernatural series 'Coven Academy' was released today, offering a deeper look at the original teen drama from executive producer Tim Federle. As the story unfolds in a bingeable new format, the fast-paced chapters are designed to pull audiences deeper into the magic at every turn. 'Coven Academy' premieres Oct. 1 on Freeform at 8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT, with the full season available the next day on Disney+, Hulu and Freeform On Demand.

The trailer reveals Briar's (Malina Weissman) struggles to hone her newfound powers as a witch and the turbulent love triangle between her, Jake (Malachi Barton) and Ollie (Louis Thresher). Set to Olivia Rodrigo's hit song 'Brutal,' Briar's enigmatic energy draws intrigue from her fellow young witches.

In the haunted heart of New Orleans, 'Coven Academy' follows three teenage witches and their dangerously charming warlock peers at an elite magic boarding school where power is currency, secrets are lethal and attraction is a liability. Caught between ancient supernatural wars and forbidden love interests, the coven must decide how far they're willing to go to protect their city—and themselves.

'Coven Academy' stars Malina Pauli Weissman ('A Series of Unfortunate Events') as Briar, a fiercely independent New Yorker who discovers she's a witch; Malachi Barton ('Camp Rock 3,' 'Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires') as Jake, a magnetic warlock with a dangerous edge; Jordan Leftwich ('The Family Switch') as Sasha, a deeply empathic student who can read minds; Ora Duplass ('Their Town') as Tegan, an irreverent time-bending witch; Louis Thresher ('Boarders') as Ollie, a hungry, newly turned vampire; and Tiffani Thiessen ('White Collar,' '90210') as Miss Graves, the formidable and glamorous head of the school. The series also features special guest star Devon Sawa ('Hacks') as Mr. Cole, a brilliant and charismatic warlock professor.

The recurring cast includes Swayam Bhatia as McKenna, Brendon Tremblay as Alexander, Keegan Connor Tracy as Tamora, BJ Harrison as Agnes and Nathaniel Logan McIntyre as Teese.

Tim Federle ('High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,' the upcoming 'Romy and Michele's High School Reunion' sequel) created 'Coven Academy' and serves as executive producer alongside Darren Swimmer, Todd Slavkin, Amanda Row and Bronwyn North-Reist. 'Coven Academy' is produced by Federle's Chorus Boy Productions in association with Disney Kids & Family.

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