Courtney Hope Set to Host the 28th Costume Designers Guild Awards

Actor Courtney Hope is set to host the 28th Costume Designers Guild Awards (CDGA), which will take place on Thursday, February 12, 2026, at The Ebell of Los Angeles.

Golden Globe Award-winning actor and producer Tracee Ellis Ross, Emmy Award-winning actor Katherine LaNasa, Academy Award-winning costume designer Deborah L. Scott, award-winning musician and actor Janelle Monáe, actor Samba Schutte, actor and model Jodie Turner-Smith, actor and Emmy-nominated Damon Wayans and actor and comedian Sasheer Zamata are confirmed to present during the ceremony.

The CDGA is the annual celebration where the global spotlight turns to the art of costume design, bringing together actors, filmmakers, costume designers, and artists to honor excellence across film, television, short-form projects, costume design, and costume illustration. The Costume Designers Guild represents more than 1,200 costume designers, assistant costume designers, and illustrators working across motion pictures, television, commercials, music videos, and emerging media worldwide.

Notable nominees for the 28th CDGA include Paul Tazewell, who has been recognized for his costume design work in Wicked: For Good. Other nominees include Katja Cahill for the NBC special Wicked: One Wonderful Night, Kasia Walicka Maimone for The Gilded Age, and Malgosia Turzanska for Hamnet. Take a look at the full list of nominees here.

About Courtney Hope

Courtney Hope is a Daytime Emmy-award-winning actress known for portraying the iconic role of Sally Spectra on “The Young and the Restless” and “The Bold and the Beautiful.”

She earned a BAFTA nomination for her performance as Jesse Faden in the award-winning video game Control, and will appear in the upcoming sequel Control Resonance. She also starred as Beth Wilder in the video game, Quantum Break.

Hope has showcased her versatility as a multi-hyphenate entertainer with her career spanning across a variety of TV shows, games and films, along with being an accomplished dancer, model, avid fitness enthusiast and personal trainer.

She obtained a Nutrition and Healthy Living degree from Cornell, a degree in Psychology, is a philanthropist and Vice President of Breaking the Chains Foundation dedicated to supporting the recovery from eating disorders and mental health through the arts. Courtney is currently serving her eighth year on the Performers Peer Group Executive Committee for the Television Academy.