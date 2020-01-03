Country Star Tanya Tucker Opens Up About Her Success on CBS SUNDAY MORNING

Country music star Tanya Tucker is known as much for her hit records as she is for making tabloid headlines. Tucker says the heartaches and struggles are all part of her success, in an interview with Bob Schieffer for CBS SUNDAY MORNING to be broadcast Sunday, Jan. 5 (9:00 AM, ET) on the CBS Television Network.

Tucker's latest album has earned raves with critics and has been nominated for four GRAMMYs. Nearly five decades into her career, fans continue to line up along the way on her concert tour. She prefers that the current phase of her career not be called a comeback, but rather a relaunch.

"It wasn't something that I had really planned out, and it really just kind of happened," Tucker says.

Tucker, 61, hit big as a 13-year-old with the song "Delta Dawn." She has since gone on to make 25 studio albums, including the hit singles "Would You Lay with Me" and "Some Kind of Trouble." However, along the way, her personal life - drinking, drugs and a volatile relationship with Glen Campbell to name a few - often grabbed more attention than her music.

Did the tabloid headlines hurt her singing career?

"You know, it could have," Tucker tells Schieffer. "But in kind of a funny, back-asswards way. I feel like they're - those mistakes are part of my success. To be able to go through those things and come out on the other side, I think, is success. I don't think you could be successful unless you've had a lot of failures, and I've had some."

Tucker also talks with Schieffer about her career, her new music and advice she got from her father.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV News Desk