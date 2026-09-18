Costume Designers Guild Awards Sets 2027 Ceremony Date

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The awards date and timeline have been announced for the 29th Costume Designers Guild Awards (CDGA). The CDGA ceremony, celebrating excellence in film, television, short form costume design, and costume illustration, will be held on Thursday, February 25, 2027 in Los Angeles, Calif., in continued partnership with Bvlgari. Nominations will be announced on Friday, December 18, 2026. Further details about the 29th CDGA, including the host, presenters, honorees, sponsors, and more, will be shared in the coming months.

Submission rules and guidelines will be posted in the awards section of the CDG website as available.

29th CDGA Timeline

Friday, October 2, 2026 – Online submissions open at 9 am PT

Friday, November 6, 2026 – Online submissions close at 5 pm PT

Wednesday, December 9, 2026 – Nomination Ballot CDG voting opens at 9 am PT

Wednesday, December 16, 2026 – Nomination Ballot CDG voting closes at 5 pm PT

Friday, December 18, 2026 – Official Announcement of Nominees to the Press

Monday, January 25, 2027 – Final Ballot CDG voting opens at 9 am PT

Monday, February 1, 2027 – Final Ballot CDG voting closes at 5 pm PT

Thursday, February 25, 2027 – Winners Announced at the 29th Costume Designers Guild Awards

Last year's CDGA honored Kate Hudson (Spotlight Award), Teyana Taylor (Vanguard Spotlight Award), Michelle Cole (Career Achievement Award), and James Cameron (Distinguished Collaborator Award). The ceremony, hosted by Courtney Hope, was held on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026, at The Ebell of Los Angeles, with winners awarded in the nine (9) competitive categories voted on by the Guild's membership. Presenters included Paul Feig, Katherine LaNasa, Janelle Monáe, Diallo Riddle, Tracee Ellis Ross, Samba Schutte, Deborah L. Scott, Jodie Turner-Smith, Damon Wayans and Sasheer Zamata.

About the Costume Designers Guild

The Costume Designers Guild, Local 892, is a Union formed for the promotion and protection of the art of costume design. Members, including costume designers, assistant costume designers, and illustrators, use their artistry and technical expertise to create believable characters through their attire, reflecting their personality, social status, and identity within the narratives of film, television, commercials, music videos, and short form design. Over 1,000 members strong, the CDG is a proud affiliate of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE).

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 43 Days 14 Hrs 01 Min 31 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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