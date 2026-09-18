Costume Designers Guild Awards Sets 2027 Ceremony Date
The ceremony will be held in Los Angeles in continued partnership with Bvlgari.
The awards date and timeline have been announced for the 29th Costume Designers Guild Awards (CDGA). The CDGA ceremony, celebrating excellence in film, television, short form costume design, and costume illustration, will be held on Thursday, February 25, 2027 in Los Angeles, Calif., in continued partnership with Bvlgari. Nominations will be announced on Friday, December 18, 2026. Further details about the 29th CDGA, including the host, presenters, honorees, sponsors, and more, will be shared in the coming months.
Submission rules and guidelines will be posted in the awards section of the CDG website as available.
29th CDGA Timeline
Friday, October 2, 2026 – Online submissions open at 9 am PT
Friday, November 6, 2026 – Online submissions close at 5 pm PT
Wednesday, December 9, 2026 – Nomination Ballot CDG voting opens at 9 am PT
Wednesday, December 16, 2026 – Nomination Ballot CDG voting closes at 5 pm PT
Friday, December 18, 2026 – Official Announcement of Nominees to the Press
Monday, January 25, 2027 – Final Ballot CDG voting opens at 9 am PT
Monday, February 1, 2027 – Final Ballot CDG voting closes at 5 pm PT
Thursday, February 25, 2027 – Winners Announced at the 29th Costume Designers Guild Awards
Last year's CDGA honored Kate Hudson (Spotlight Award), Teyana Taylor (Vanguard Spotlight Award), Michelle Cole (Career Achievement Award), and James Cameron (Distinguished Collaborator Award). The ceremony, hosted by Courtney Hope, was held on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026, at The Ebell of Los Angeles, with winners awarded in the nine (9) competitive categories voted on by the Guild's membership. Presenters included Paul Feig, Katherine LaNasa, Janelle Monáe, Diallo Riddle, Tracee Ellis Ross, Samba Schutte, Deborah L. Scott, Jodie Turner-Smith, Damon Wayans and Sasheer Zamata.
About the Costume Designers Guild
The Costume Designers Guild, Local 892, is a Union formed for the promotion and protection of the art of costume design. Members, including costume designers, assistant costume designers, and illustrators, use their artistry and technical expertise to create believable characters through their attire, reflecting their personality, social status, and identity within the narratives of film, television, commercials, music videos, and short form design. Over 1,000 members strong, the CDG is a proud affiliate of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE).
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