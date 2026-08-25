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Kate Hudson to Produce ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’ Sequel

The follow-up comes more than 20 years after Hudson and Matthew McConaughey starred in the original romantic comedy.

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A sequel to the 2003 romantic comedy 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' is officially in development, with Kate Hudson set to produce the project, according to a report on TODAY. The original film paired Hudson with Matthew McConaughey in a story that became a staple of the early 2000s rom-com genre.

Hudson starred in the original as a magazine writer who sets out to make a man fall for her and then drive him away for a story, opposite McConaughey's advertising executive who bets he can make any woman fall in love with him within the same timeframe. More than two decades later, the film remains a touchstone of the genre, and Hudson's involvement as producer signals her taking a more hands-on role in shaping the follow-up.

Details on the sequel's plot, cast, and timeline were not disclosed in the segment, leaving open questions about whether McConaughey or other original cast members will be involved. The announcement arrives amid a broader wave of studios revisiting beloved early 2000s romantic comedies for new audiences.

The TODAY segment framed the news as a nostalgic full-circle moment for fans of the original film, noting that Hudson's producing credit marks a shift from her role solely as the film's star to now shaping its cinematic future.

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