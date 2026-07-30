BILLIE EILISH – HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR (LIVE) to Stream on Paramount+

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Paramount+ announced that BILLIE EILISH – HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR (LIVE) will debut exclusively on the streaming service. The concert film, captured during Eilish's sold-out world tour, is directed by James Cameron and Billie Eilish and features live performances of songs including bad guy, What Was I Made For?, Happier Than Ever, BIRDS OF A FEATHER and when the party's over.

Paramount+ TODAY announced that Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour (Live) will debut exclusively on the streaming service Thursday, August 6 in the United States.

Captured during her sold-out world tour, Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour (Live) brings an innovative new concert experience to the big screen from one of the most celebrated, decorated and successful artists of her generation.

The concert film is directed by multi-Academy Award winners James Cameron and Billie Eilish and was released earlier this year on May 8 to critical acclaim, with Variety hailing the event as, 'a concert film that doesn't look and feel like other concert films. It's a true experience, because of a combination of the show itself and the way that Cameron has filmed it.' RogerEbert.com also praised the film as 'One of the best concert films of recent vintage' and Empire Magazine coined it 'a concert movie made for everyone.'

Featuring live performances of multi-platinum records from Eilish's eclectic, Grammy and Academy Award-winning discography, including 'bad guy,' 'What Was I Made For?,' 'Happier Than Ever,' 'BIRDS OF A FEATHER' and 'when the party's over,' the film brings one of the past year's most-sought-after concert experiences to Paramount+ subscribers at home.

Paramount Pictures presents, A Lightstorm Earth, Darkroom and Interscope Films production, Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour (Live).

ABOUT PARAMOUNT+

Paramount+ is the global flagship streaming home of premium original series and entertainment from some of the most enduring brands in television to subscribers around the world. Drawing on decades of beloved IP, Paramount+ also features a diverse offering of live sports, feature films, news and series from across the Paramount portfolio including CBS hits like Marshals and Tracker, all BET Original Series, the Avatar animated universe from Nickelodeon and more. It is a key pillar of the Direct-to-Consumer division at Paramount, a Skydance Corporation (Nasdaq: PSKY), whose portfolio spans Paramount Pictures, Pluto TV, and Skydance Animation, Games and Sports divisions. For more information, visit www.paramount.com.

Producers on the film include James Cameron, Billie Eilish, Maria Wilhelm, John Brooks, Geoff Burdick, Paul Clarke, Maggie Baird, Justin Lubliner, John Janick, Steve Berman, Chelsea Dodson, Jason Owen and Michelle An. The title joins a roster of music-focused content on Paramount+, including projects tied to Elvis Presley, Eminem, Alicia Keys and Cyndi Lauper.

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