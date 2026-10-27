Connie Britton Talks Friday Night Lights Reunion, New Hulu Show

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Connie Britton discussed plans for a Friday Night Lights reunion in Austin marking the show's 20th anniversary during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Britton also talked about a road trip she took with former co-star Kyle Chandler and shared details about a recent trip to Africa.

Much of the conversation centered on Britton's new Hulu show, Phony, which she brought up as her current project during the appearance. She gave Kimmel's audience a look at what to expect from the series alongside the personal anecdotes that filled out the rest of the interview.

Britton's recollections of the Friday Night Lights reunion planning offered a glimpse into how the cast intends to mark two decades since the show's debut, with the Austin setting tying the gathering back to the series' original filming location. Her account of the road trip with Chandler added a personal dimension to the reunion discussion, connecting her current work on Phony to her history with the earlier series.

The appearance moved between Britton's travel experiences, her reconnection with former castmates, and the launch of her new Hulu project, giving viewers a range of updates on where she has been and what she is working on next.

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