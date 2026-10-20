Connie Britton, Sam Nivola on PHONY's Impostor Mystery and TV Moms

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A teenager who suspects his own mother may have been replaced by an impostor sits at the center of PHONY, the new mystery series discussed by stars Connie Britton and Sam Nivola during a joint appearance on Good Morning America. The premise follows a teen who survives an accident and begins to question whether the woman raising him is really his mother, a twist that Britton and Nivola broke down for GMA viewers ahead of the show's release.

In the first clip, Britton and Nivola walk through the setup of PHONY together, detailing how the accident at the center of the story sets off the son's suspicions about his mother's identity. The two actors discuss the dynamic between their characters, with the series built around the uncertainty of whether the maternal figure on screen is who she claims to be.

The second clip turns to Britton specifically, focusing on her history of playing mothers on screen. The segment draws a direct line from her role as Tami Taylor on "Friday Night Lights" to her new part as Ellen in PHONY, with GMA framing the throughline across her career as a defining thread in her television work.

Together, the two appearances give a fuller picture of PHONY ahead of its premiere, pairing plot details from Britton and Nivola's joint conversation with a closer look at Britton's recurring on-screen roles as a television mother.

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