Connie Britton on PHONY's Parent-Teen Story and Her FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS Doubts

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up







Connie Britton discussed her new project "Phony" and reflected on her "Friday Night Lights" history during a visit to LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK. Speaking with hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, Britton moved between the two shows across a pair of segments, giving viewers both a look at the relationship driving her current work and a reminder of her hesitation before taking on one of her earlier roles.

In the first clip, Britton talked about the plot of "Phony" and the central relationship at the heart of the show, focusing specifically on how the story explores the dynamic between a parent and a teenager. She walked through the setup of that relationship for Ripa and Consuelos, keeping the conversation centered on how the show builds its story around that family connection.

The second appearance turned to "Friday Night Lights," with Britton discussing a reunion with the cast of the show tied to its 20th anniversary. She also addressed why she was initially reluctant to join the television adaptation of the film when the project first came together, giving hosts a sense of her early hesitation before she signed on to the series.

Both segments kept their focus tightly on the two projects themselves, with Britton offering details on "Phony" and then shifting into the history and recent reunion tied to "Friday Night Lights" without ranging into other work.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 11 Days 09 Hrs 51 Min 20 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone