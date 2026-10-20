Connie Britton on PHONY's Parent-Teen Story and Her FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS Doubts
The actress opened up about her new project and a beloved role during a visit to Live with Kelly and Mark.
Connie Britton discussed her new project "Phony" and reflected on her "Friday Night Lights" history during a visit to LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK. Speaking with hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, Britton moved between the two shows across a pair of segments, giving viewers both a look at the relationship driving her current work and a reminder of her hesitation before taking on one of her earlier roles.
In the first clip, Britton talked about the plot of "Phony" and the central relationship at the heart of the show, focusing specifically on how the story explores the dynamic between a parent and a teenager. She walked through the setup of that relationship for Ripa and Consuelos, keeping the conversation centered on how the show builds its story around that family connection.
The second appearance turned to "Friday Night Lights," with Britton discussing a reunion with the cast of the show tied to its 20th anniversary. She also addressed why she was initially reluctant to join the television adaptation of the film when the project first came together, giving hosts a sense of her early hesitation before she signed on to the series.
Both segments kept their focus tightly on the two projects themselves, with Britton offering details on "Phony" and then shifting into the history and recent reunion tied to "Friday Night Lights" without ranging into other work.
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