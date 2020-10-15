Coming Up on a New Episode of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER continues its 18th season FRIDAY, OCTOBER 16 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT).

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER continues its 18th season FRIDAY, OCTOBER 16 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT), with a replay at 11:30 p.m., exclusively on HBO. Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show includes an opening monologue, roundtable discussions with panelists and interviews with guests.



The series is available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max.



This week features one-on-one virtual interviews with host of CNN's "Fareed Zakaria GPS" and author of the new book Ten Lessons for a Post-Pandemic World, Fareed Zakaria; and Emmy® and Tony Award-winning actor, comedian and director of "Critical Thinking," John Leguizamo. This week's in-studio panel discussion will include associate editor of Commentary Magazine and author of Unjust: Social Justice and the Unmaking of America, Noah Rothman; and CNN senior political analyst and author of Washington's Farewell: The Founding Father's Warning to Future Generations, John Avlon.



Politico has hailed Maher as "a pugnacious debater and a healthy corrective to the claptrap of cable news," while Variety noted, "There may not be a more eclectic guest list on all of television."



Maher headlined his first special on the network in 1989 and has starred in 11 HBO solo specials to date.



The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; director, Paul Casey.

