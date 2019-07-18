Comedy Icons Ted Danson, Tina Fey and Rob Carlock Unite For New NBC Series

Three giants of NBC's comedy Hall of Fame family - Ted Danson, Tina Fey and Robert Carlock - are joining forces for a straight-to-series order.

Danson, nominated for an Emmy Award record 13th time Tuesday for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, will play the lead in NBC's upcoming comedy series from award-winning writers/producers Fey and Carlock. Universal Television will produce.

The series is about a wealthy businessman who runs for mayor of Los Angeles for all the wrong reasons. Once he wins he has to figure out what he stands for, gain the respect of his staff, and connect with his teenage daughter, all while controlling the coyote population.

"We are thrilled to be back home at NBC and writing for one of the network's greatest stars of all time, Mary Steenburgen's husband, Ted," said Fey and Carlock.

"We are so excited that this is the first NBC show we get to greenlight straight to series," said George Cheeks and Paul Telegdy, Co-Chairmen, NBC Entertainment. "It's with talent that we know and love and who have worked on some of the most beloved shows in our network's history. We can't wait."

Danson, who stars in the critically beloved and Emmy-nominated comedy "The Good Place," which is about to begin its final season, is one of the most celebrated and respected actors in television history, known for an array of exceptional performances. He is most memorably known for his portrayal of Boston bartender Sam Malone on NBC's multi-award winning and iconic comedy "Cheers," which ran for 11 seasons and won three Emmys as Outstanding Comedy Series.

As producers, Fey and Carlock won three Emmys for their seminal comedy "30 Rock" for Outstanding Comedy Series. Over its seven-season run, "30 Rock" won 16 Emmys. Fey has won six Emmys for writing and/or acting for "30 Rock" and "Saturday Night Live." Fey and Carlock are producers of the Netflix/Universal Television series "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt." The show was Emmy nominated four times for Outstanding Comedy Series. Production wrapped this week on the show's upcoming interactive special.

The Carlock-Fey project will be produced by Universal Television, Little Stranger, Bevel Gears and 3 Arts Entertainment. Robert Carlock, Tina Fey, Jeff Richmond and David Miner will executive produce. Eric Gurian, President, will oversee for Little Stranger.





