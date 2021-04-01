Comedian JB Smoove to Host the 25th Annual Art Directors Guild Awards

Actor and comedian JB Smoove, best known for his iconic role as Leon in HBO's "Curb Your Enthusiasm," will host the 25th Annual Art Directors Guild Awards (ADG, IATSE Local 800) on Saturday, April 10, 2021. Recognizing 25 years of outstanding production design in film, television, animation and commercials, this year's awards ceremony will be presented on a virtual platform, streaming to a worldwide and more inclusive audience in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is free to everyone, but registration is required at www.adgawards25.com.

"We are thrilled to welcome JB Smoove with his amazing comic sensibility to host the 25th Art Directors Guild Excellence in Production Design Awards. His wide range of talent and remarkable career in film, television and live performance will no doubt add the perfect spark to energize what is burgeoning into an amazing awards anniversary night," said Nelson Coates, President of the Art Directors Guild.

As previously announced, Ryan Murphy, one of television's most successful award-winning writers-directors-producers whose shows have consistently reflected the highest quality of production design, will receive the esteemed Cinematic Imagery Award, presented by actor Matt Bomer, star of Murphy's "American Horror Story," "Glee," "American Crime Story," "The Normal Heart" and, most recently, "The Boys in the Band."

Additional presenters include entrepreneur, supermodel and Emmy®-winning television producer and personality Tyra Banks; executive producer and actor Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman); producer, writer and director Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman}; Aasif Mandvi (CBS's hit show "Evil)"; and Brian Tee ("Chicago Med"), among others.

Production Designer Stuart Wurtzel (AD), Set Designer Martha Johnston (SDMM), Concept Artist John Eaves (IMA), and Scenic Artist Patrick DeGreve (STG) will all be presented with Lifetime Achievement Awards for their outstanding legacies and contributions to their crafts. A full list of nominees of the 25th Annual ADG Awards, originally announced on February 25, 2021, is available on www.adg.org.

JB Smoove is an award-winning writer, comedian and actor who is best known for his iconic role as Leon on HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm, which has been called "one of the best comedy series" and set to return for an 11th season.

Recently, Smoove was seen in the third season of "The Last O.G." alongside Tiffany Haddish and Tracy Morgan and lent his memorable voice to Hulu's comedy "Woke" as "the black marker." In 2019, Smoove starred alongside Tom Holland in the Spider-Man franchise film Spider-Man: Far from Home, in addition to appearing in the DC Universe as part of the animated "Harley Quinn" series.

He has accumulated extensive film credits including the cult classic Pootie Tang, Mr. Deeds, Date Night, Hall Pass, The Dictator, Top Five, We Bought a Zoo, Barber Shop: The Next Cut and Almost Christmas. In addition to his far-reaching television credits, Smoove's unique comedic voice has also been greatly utilized in the animation space, where he had voiceover roles in both Ice Age 4 and The Smurfs 2 on the big screen, and in TV shows such as "American Dad" and "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles."

Smoove started his writing career with a coveted position on NBC's iconic sketch comedy series "Saturday Night Live," and went on to win a Writers Guild award for "Best Comedy/Variety Series" for his work. He remains a highly in demand stand-up comedian, who plays to sold-out rooms when on tour.