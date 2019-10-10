Clive Owen Will Star in LISEY'S STORY With Julianne Moore

Variety reports that actor Clive Owen has joined "Lisey's Story" at Apple, which is based on the Stephen King book. Julianne Moore also stars.

Owen plays Scott Landon, Lisey's (Moore) husband.

The series follows Lisey two years following Scott's death, exploring the events that cause her to begin facing amazing realities about her husband that she had repressed and forgotten.

King executive produces and has written each episode of the eight-episode series. J.J. Abrams produces through Bad Robot.

Owen starred in "Children of Men" and "The Knick." He is also an acclaimed stage actor with roles including his portrayal of Romeo at the Young Vic, starring in Sean Mathias's staging of Noel Coward's Design for Living, and playing the lead role in the original production of Patrick Marber's Closer at the Royal National Theater in 1997. In the fall of 2001, he starred in London in Lawrence Boswell's staging of Peter Nichols' A Day in the Death of Joe Egg.

Read the original story on Variety.





