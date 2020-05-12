Cinemas Re-Open In Norway, Pixar's ONWARD is Most Popular Film

Here's the latest info from Norway re-opened its cinemas this past weekend, becoming one of the first European nations to do so, according to Deadline.

Norway re-opened 30 venues, which is 15% of the country's theaters, which includes 200 sites (and 483 screens).

For the re-opened cinemas, social distancing rules mandate one meter between guests, though members of the same household are allowed to sit together.

The Ringen Kino in capital city Oslo, which is operated by Nordisk Film kino, said it had sold 96% of its available tickets this weekend and recorded more than 1,000 total admissions. In total, on Friday, May 8, there were 225 screenings and admissions of 1,562, on Saturday, May 9, there were 276 screenings and 2,328 admissions, and on Sunday, May 10, 322 screenings and admissions of 3,297.

The most popular film this weekend was Disney Pixar's Onward was the most popular film of the weekend, which had 1,637 admissions ahead of Vin Diesel thriller Bloodshot with 549 admissions and Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen with 520 admissions.

Read the original article on Deadline.





