 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Cinema At L'Alliance New York to Present The New York Premiere Of ANIMAL TALES OF CHRISTMAS MAGIC

The film will screen on Sunday, December 6, 2025.

By: Oct. 10, 2025
Cinema At L'Alliance New York to Present The New York Premiere Of ANIMAL TALES OF CHRISTMAS MAGIC Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Animal Tales of Christmas Magic is a collection of five short, animated films celebrating the holiday season, being presented at Cinema At L'Alliance New York.

A stork and fox join forces to save Santa's home, a brave little chick stands up to a flock of crows on her very first Christmas, and creatures of the forest gather to observe the wonder of the northern lights. Filled with warmth and whimsy, each story captures the joy of coming together in moments of celebration. With minimal dialogue, this program is accessible to all!

Dir. Camille Almeras, featuring Caroline Attia, Ceylan Beyoglu, Haruna Kishi, Olesya Shchukina, Natalia Chernysheva.

Regional Awards
Need more TV Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Just in Time
94 ratings

Just in Time
Moulin Rouge!
128 ratings

Moulin Rouge!
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
76 ratings

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Hamilton
112 ratings

Hamilton

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos