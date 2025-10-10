Cinema At L'Alliance New York to Present The New York Premiere Of ANIMAL TALES OF CHRISTMAS MAGIC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Animal Tales of Christmas Magic is a collection of five short, animated films celebrating the holiday season, being presented at Cinema At L'Alliance New York.

A stork and fox join forces to save Santa's home, a brave little chick stands up to a flock of crows on her very first Christmas, and creatures of the forest gather to observe the wonder of the northern lights. Filled with warmth and whimsy, each story captures the joy of coming together in moments of celebration. With minimal dialogue, this program is accessible to all!

Dir. Camille Almeras, featuring Caroline Attia, Ceylan Beyoglu, Haruna Kishi, Olesya Shchukina, Natalia Chernysheva.