 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home Chicago For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Cinema At L'Alliance New York to Present Screenings Of ZAA, THE LITTLE WHITE CAMEL & WHITE MANE

Both films tell of animals whose environments are disrupted by human presence, yet form special bonds with children.

By: Oct. 10, 2025
Cinema At L'Alliance New York to Present Screenings Of ZAA, THE LITTLE WHITE CAMEL & WHITE MANE Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

November's family cinema program at Cinema At L'Alliance New York pairs two short films focusing on the relationship between children and animals.

Both films tell of animals whose environments are disrupted by human presence, yet form special bonds with children. Zaa follows THE JOURNEY of a white camel returning to the oasis it calls home and finds an unlikely ally in a young boy. Albert Lamorisse's White Mane portrays the unexpected friendship between a young boy and a WILD horse escaping ranchers in the Camargue region of France.

With rare sensitivity, both filmmakers explore themes seldom addressed in mid-century cinema-the fragile harmony between humanity and the natural world.

Film Details

Zaa, the Little White Camel (Zaa, petit chameau blanc)

Dir. Yannick Bellon, France, 1960, 23 minutes

White Mane (Crin blanc: le cheval sauvage)

Dir. Albert Lamorisse, France, 1953, 31 minutes

Regional Awards
Need more TV Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Beetlejuice
2 users

Beetlejuice
The Great Gatsby
88 ratings

The Great Gatsby
MJ the Musical
54 ratings

MJ the Musical
Operation Mincemeat
78 ratings

Operation Mincemeat

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos