Chuck E. Cheese to Receive First-Ever Animated Holiday Special

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Chuck E. Cheese is making its debut into animation with an original holiday special, “The Chuck E. Cheese Christmas Special”, which is currently in production with a release date scheduled for this holiday season.

This special brings together creative talent in the animation world, with writing and producing partners Zac Moncrief and Jon Colton Barry (Phineas & Ferb, Be Cool Scooby-Doo!) as executive producers and co-writers. Oscar-nominated character designer and animator Bobby Pontillas, best known for Moana, Big Hero 6, and Zootopia, crafted the new character designs.

Animation is being handled by Pixel Zoo Animation Studios out of Brisbane, Australia, with a team of artists and animators led by founder and CEO Paul Gillett, head of studio Sebastian Gonzalez, and director Steve Trenbirth (The Croods: Family Tree, The Jungle Book 2); working with Moncrief as co-director. The special is being produced by HappyNest Entertainment, an independent, franchise-first kids and family entertainment media company.

The voice cast includes Nathan Kress (iCarly) in the titular role of Chuck E. Cheese, alongside animation veteran voice actors Grey Griffin (Avatar: The Last Airbender), Nolan North (Uncharted), Kari Wahlgren (Rick & Morty), and Fred Tatasciore (Kung Fu Panda 2).

The special features an all-new original Christmas song co-written by Jon Colton Barry, Zac Moncrief, composer Ben Bromfield (Ginny & Georgia), and Barry’s father, Jeff Barry—a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee behind timeless hits like “I’m a Believer” for the Monkees, “Sugar Sugar” for the Archies and “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home”) popularized by Mariah Carey and Michael Buble.

Jon Colton Barry is an Emmy Award–winning Executive Producer, Head Writer/Story Editor, Songwriter, Commercial Artist, Playwright, and Creative Consultant. He has worked across a wide range of mediums, including television, film, animation, sketch comedy, music, and theater. JCB played key creative roles in such hit and critically acclaimed series as Phineas and Ferb, Be Cool, Scooby-Doo!, and LEGO City Adventures, earning him additional Emmy and Annie Award nominations along the way.

Zac Moncrief is an Annie Award winner and Emmy-nominated Executive Producer, Writer, Director, Storyboard Artist, and Songwriter, known for his work on some of the most iconic and beloved animated series of the last two decades. His credits include Phineas and Ferb, Family Guy, Fairly OddParents, Be Cool, Scooby-Doo!, Brickleberry, Dora the Explorer, Lilo & Stitch, and LEGO: Hidden Side!, among others. Most recently, he served as Co-Executive Producer on the 2024 Annie Award–winning series Ghee Happy, and has spent the past year-plus developing new animated content with Netflix.

Comments