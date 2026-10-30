Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Christopher Lloyd Recalls Meeting Princess Diana and Visiting Cher's House
The actor also described an unusual method he used to learn his lines while filming Taxi.
Christopher Lloyd talked about meeting Princess Diana at the premiere of Back to the Future III during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Lloyd also described a visit to Cher's house as part of a conversation that ranged across his career and personal milestones with host Jimmy Kimmel.
Much of the appearance centered on Lloyd turning 88 years old and the release of his new book, In My Own Time: A Memoir. He used the conversation to look back on different points in his career, including the way he approached learning his lines while working on the sitcom Taxi, which he described as an unusual method distinct from a typical line-memorization process.
The segment moved between Lloyd's reflections on his decades in the industry and lighter personal anecdotes, including the Princess Diana encounter and the Cher visit. Lloyd framed the memoir as an opportunity to revisit those experiences in his own words, giving Kimmel's audience a sense of the stories included in the book.
The appearance closed with Lloyd continuing to share recollections tied to his milestone birthday, rounding out a conversation that touched on his new book alongside the career memories that filled the rest of the interview.
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