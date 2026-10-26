Christopher Lloyd Reveals His Favorite BACK TO THE FUTURE Film

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Christopher Lloyd sat down with TODAY to discuss his new memoir, "In My Own Time," reflecting on a career built around playing some of film's most recognizable characters. The Emmy Award-winning actor, best known for portraying the scientist Doc Brown in the "Back to the Future" trilogy, used the conversation to look back on decades in front of the camera.

Lloyd also marked a personal milestone during the appearance, celebrating his 88th birthday. He shared a story about how Jack Nicholson helped him on the set of "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest," offering a glimpse into an early chapter of his acting career before his best-known role as Doc Brown.

Asked to weigh in on his own filmography, Lloyd revealed which of the three "Back to the Future" movies is his favorite, giving fans insight into how he views the franchise that defined much of his public recognition.

The actor closed out the discussion by sharing what he wants his legacy to be, tying together the reflections on his memoir, his most memorable roles, and the arc of a career now documented in "In My Own Time."

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