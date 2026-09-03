MAMMOTH to Debut on FOX From Christopher Lloyd and Danny Zuker

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FOX has greenlit Mammoth, a new comedy series from Modern Family's twelve-time Emmy Award-winning co-creator/executive producer Christopher Lloyd and five-time Emmy-winning executive producer/writer Danny Zuker. Produced by FOX Entertainment Studios with BBC Studios Los Angeles executive producing, the series is distributed worldwide by FOX Entertainment Global.

Mammoth follows Coach Tony Mammoth, a larger-than-life high school gym teacher whose life is put on ice in 1983, when he's buried in a freak ski avalanche. Forty years later, he thaws out to a world that has completely changed...but he's convinced it really didn't need to. Still clinging to life in the '80s – complete with his Burt Reynolds moustache and treasured Trans-AM –- Mammoth returns to the job he loves, only to discover that today's rules, relationships, and realities bear little resemblance to the world he once knew.

Based on the original BBC Studios U.K. production of the same name and created by Welsh comedian and writer Mike Bubbins, Mammoth is produced by FOX Entertainment Studios. Lloyd and Zuker serve as writers, showrunners, and executive producers, alongside executive producers Mark Linsey and Angie Stephenson of BBC Studios Los Angeles, and Bubbins. Mammoth is slated to debut on FOX during the 2027-28 season.

'The world moved on. Tony Mammoth didn't,' said Michael Thorn, President of FOX Television Network. 'That's an incredibly funny premise, but what Christopher and Danny have developed is so much richer: a wildly original comedy with huge laughs, deep heart, and characters everyone will relate to, whether they like it or not. I look forward to apologizing on Tony's behalf for years to come.'

'Tony Mammoth genuinely believes he mastered manhood the first time around, making his new reality the ultimate wakeup call and greatest challenge in an otherwise flawless life,' said Christopher Lloyd. 'He's charming, wildly self-assured, hopelessly out of step and, despite his many blind spots, impossible not to root for.'

Danny Zuker added, 'Tony gets the second chance so many people wish for, only to find that his bravado doesn't quite match his new reality. We love his shameless confidence, his fascination with a world he barely recognizes, and the big heart underneath it all. He's a lot. We can't wait to bring him to FOX.'

Lloyd and Zuker reunite following their celebrated collaboration across the entire run of the Emmy Award-winning Modern Family, where Lloyd was co-creator and served as executive producer, and Zuker served as writer and executive producer. Lloyd previously served as executive producer and showrunner of the acclaimed comedy Frasier. Together, they have spent decades creating some of television's most memorable comedic characters, blending sharp humor with genuine heart.

About FOX Entertainment

With a legacy spanning nearly 40 years, FOX Entertainment is one of the world's most recognizable media brands and a leading global creator of multi-genre content across broadcast, streaming, digital and emerging platforms. Known for its independent, innovative spirit and bold storytelling, the company is committed to reaching audiences where they are through a platform- and format-agnostic approach to developing, testing and scaling intellectual property worldwide.

FOX Entertainment consists of three core business units. The FOX Television Network, which encompasses its flagship linear platform and streaming partnerships with Hulu and FOX One, is home to hit series including The Simpsons, The Masked Singer, Doc, Memory of a Killer, Fear Factor: House of Fear, The Floor and Hell's Kitchen. FOX Entertainment Studios operates the in-house scripted and unscripted studios behind series such as Animal Control, Best Medicine, The Faithful, and The Way Home, as well as Bento Box Entertainment with animated hits such as Hazbin Hotel and Krapopolis; Studio Ramsay Global with Next Level Chef, Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service and Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars; entertainment studio TMZ; and the independent film label Tideline. FOX Entertainment Global is the company's worldwide content sales and distribution arm.

As part of its evolution into a modern next-gen studio, FOX Entertainment is expanding its digital storytelling ecosystem with investments across vertical video with Holywater, Chain's experiential storytelling, podcasting with Meet Cute, a two-way content pipeline with HarperCollins Publishing, and creator-led formats through the newly formed FOX Creator Studios. Through these strategic initiatives, the company is investing earlier in emerging ideas and new forms of audience engagement, while maintaining the ability to grow successful concepts into premium franchises across broadcast, streaming and global platforms.

A prolific content creator and production partner, FOX Entertainment collaborates with leading studios, creators, and platforms worldwide to produce and distribute premium content at scale across broadcast, streaming, and digital ecosystems, while continuing to grow its portfolio of owned IP and next-generation storytelling formats.

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