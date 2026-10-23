Michael J. Fox Marks Christopher Lloyd's 88th Birthday
Fox shared a birthday post calling back to a familiar line from the films.
Christopher Lloyd's 88th birthday drew a public tribute from his BACK TO THE FUTURE co-star Michael J. Fox, who posted a photo of the two of them together with the message, "Great scott you're 88!" The exchange was featured on TODAY as part of its coverage of the milestone birthday.
Lloyd and Fox starred opposite each other as Dr. Emmett Brown and Marty McFly in the BACK TO THE FUTURE film trilogy, a partnership that has remained a point of public affection between the two actors over the years. The birthday post revisited that connection with a nod to one of the franchise's signature phrases.
The BACK TO THE FUTURE story has continued to expand beyond the original films through BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical, adapted for the stage by the film's creators and featuring songs from the movie alongside new music. The stage production has toured internationally, including a UK tour that launched at the Bristol Hippodrome.
For more on the stage adaptation's history and its journey to licensing for wider productions, see BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL Musical Acquired by MTI.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.