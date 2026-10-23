Michael J. Fox Marks Christopher Lloyd's 88th Birthday

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Christopher Lloyd's 88th birthday drew a public tribute from his BACK TO THE FUTURE co-star Michael J. Fox, who posted a photo of the two of them together with the message, "Great scott you're 88!" The exchange was featured on TODAY as part of its coverage of the milestone birthday.

Lloyd and Fox starred opposite each other as Dr. Emmett Brown and Marty McFly in the BACK TO THE FUTURE film trilogy, a partnership that has remained a point of public affection between the two actors over the years. The birthday post revisited that connection with a nod to one of the franchise's signature phrases.

The BACK TO THE FUTURE story has continued to expand beyond the original films through BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical, adapted for the stage by the film's creators and featuring songs from the movie alongside new music. The stage production has toured internationally, including a UK tour that launched at the Bristol Hippodrome.

For more on the stage adaptation's history and its journey to licensing for wider productions, see BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL Musical Acquired by MTI.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 8 Days 07 Hrs 05 Min 33 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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