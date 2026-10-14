Chris Tucker to Return to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas

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Award-winning actor, producer, and comedian Chris Tucker announced his return to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas for a string of performances on Jan. 15, 16, & 17, 2027. After two successful runs of performances in 2026, Tucker will resume his in-demand Las Vegas show, 'Chris Tucker Live!,' at the venue. Tickets for all shows go on sale to the public this Friday, Oct. 16, 2026, at 10 a.m. PT.

After cementing himself in the entertainment industry with iconic roles in films such as Friday and the blockbuster Rush Hour franchise, Chris Tucker's ability to showcase his passion and skill for performing has led to a longstanding career that shows no signs of slowing down. The acclaimed actor has continued to entertain audiences with his comedic talents for several decades, and appearing in the intimate setting of Encore Theater provides fans a unique opportunity to experience his celebrated comedy up close.

Ticket Information

Performance Dates: Jan. 15-17, 2027; all shows at 8 p.m.

Public On-Sale: Friday, Oct. 16, 2026, at 10 a.m. PT

Points of Purchase: Ticketmaster.com and ChrisTucker.com

For more information on Chris Tucker's Las Vegas shows or other upcoming performances at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, visit WynnLasVegas.com.

About Chris Tucker

With a career spanning over three decades, Chris Tucker has proven himself as both a comedic powerhouse and a compelling dramatic actor.

He made his big-screen debut in the cult classic Friday (1995), opposite Ice Cube, and went on to star in hits including Money Talks, Luc Besson's The Fifth Element, and Quentin Tarantino's Jackie Brown. Tucker delivered one of his most powerful dramatic performances in the Hughes brothers' Dead Presidents, portraying a troubled Vietnam veteran — a role that showcased his ability to bring emotional depth and grit to the screen. He further demonstrated his dramatic range in David O. Russell's Oscar-winning Silver Linings Playbook and Ang Lee's Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk. Most recently, he appeared opposite Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and Viola Davis in the critically acclaimed Amazon Studios film AIR.

Tucker first broke through as a fan favorite on HBO's Def Comedy Jam, and continues to draw sold-out crowds worldwide. His Netflix stand-up special 'Chris Tucker Live' marked a major return to his comedic roots, and in 2023, he launched The Legend Tour, his most expansive stand-up tour in over a decade, earning rave reviews across North America and beyond.

Outside of entertainment, Tucker is a devoted humanitarian, philanthropist, and global traveler. Through his nonprofit, The Chris Tucker Foundation, he supports youth and education initiatives around the world. Whether on stage or screen, Chris Tucker remains one of the most distinctive and beloved talents in entertainment.

About Encore Theater

Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas is a world-class entertainment venue home to legendary resident headliners, comedic icons, and one-of-a-kind concert events. At 1,480 seats, Encore Theater provides an intimate opportunity for guests to experience top talent in an incomparable setting. Encore Theater's roster of impressive performers reflects the successful partnership between Wynn Las Vegas and AEG Presents Las Vegas.

In 2025, Encore Theater once again ranked No. 1 as Billboard's Top Venue under 2,000 capacity. Encore Theater has hosted performances by music icons like Brad Paisley, Bryan Adams, Diana Ross, Duran Duran, Jack Johnson, John Fogerty, John Mellencamp, Justin Bieber, Maxwell, New Edition, Lionel Richie and Robbie Williams, as well as globally-celebrated comedic acts like Ali Wong, Chris Tucker, Jim Gaffigan, Nate Bargatze, Sebastian Maniscalco, Steve Martin and Martin Short, and Taylor Tomlinson. For more information on Encore Theater and upcoming performances, visit www.wynnlasvegas.com/entertainment.

About Wynn Las Vegas

Wynn Resorts has the longest-running Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Awards of all independent hotel companies in the world, and in 2026 was once again honored on FORTUNE Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies list. Wynn and Encore Las Vegas have two luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,748 spacious hotel rooms, suites, and villas. The resort features approximately 196,000 square feet of casino space, 21 signature dining experiences, 10 bars, two award-winning spas, approximately 560,000 rentable square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 174,000 square feet of retail space as well as two showrooms, two nightclubs, a beach club, and recreation and leisure facilities, including Wynn Golf Club, an 18-hole championship golf course. For more information on Wynn and Encore Las Vegas, visit newsroom.wynnresorts.com.

About AEG Presents

Combining the power of the live event with a focus on true artist development, AEG Presents is a world leader in the music and entertainment industries. Operating across five continents, the company has an unparalleled commitment to artistry, creativity, and community. Its tentpole festivals and multi-day music events — which include the iconic Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival and the legendary New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival alongside British Summer Time at Hyde Park, Stagecoach, Hangout Festival, Electric Forest, Rock En Seine, and All Points East — continue to set the bar for the live music experience. AEG Presents promotes global tours for artists such as Justin Bieber, Blackpink, Kenny Chesney, Celine Dion, Elton John, Karol G, Paul McCartney, Katy Perry, The Rolling Stones, Ed SHeeran, Taylor Swift, and Tyler, The Creator, in addition to — through its network of clubs, theatres, arenas, stadiums and renowned partner brands such as The Bowery Presents, Concerts West, Frontier Touring, Goldenvoice, Marshall Arts, Messina Touring Group, PromoWest Productions, and Zero Mile Presents — creating and developing an unmatched infrastructure for artist development and audience reach. More information can be found at www.aegpresents.com.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 17 Days 08 Hrs 28 Min 46 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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