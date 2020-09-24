Chris Rock Will Host the 46th Season Premiere of SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE

Megan Thee Stallion serves as musical guest.

Chris Rock will take the stage in Studio 8H as host of "Saturday Night Live's" 46th season premiere on Oct. 3.



This will mark Rock's third appearance as host. The multiple Emmy and Grammy Award winner stars in the fourth installment of FX's critically acclaimed drama series "Fargo," launching Sept. 27.

Megan Thee Stallion will make her "SNL" musical guest debut. Her latest album, "Suga," has garnered over 900 million streams to date and spawned this summer's smash hit and 3x platinum single, "Savage."

"Saturday Night Live" is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.

View More TV Stories Related Articles