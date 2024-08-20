Cheyenne Jackson, RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Stars to Headline Gay Days at Disneyland

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The twenty-sixth Annual Gay Days at Disneyland are set to take place Friday, September 13 to Sunday, September 15. The event is expected to attract thousands of LGBTQ+ park-hoppers from California and all over the country. They will enjoy Disneyland in a way that it can only be experienced during Gay Days.

Since the event began in 1998, the Disneyland Resort has welcomed this annual celebration and continues to do so even as some of the country’s culture wars aim their sights at Disney and the LBGTQ+ community.

Festivities begin on Friday at noon with the opening of the Gay Days Welcome Center/ Expo at the Grand Californian Hotel. At 5:00 PM, Disney PRIDE hosts a welcoming cocktail gathering. Also at 5:00, we’re going back to the cul-de-sac with “An Intimate Conversation with the Women of Knots Landing” Michele Lee, Donna Mills and Joan Van Ark will all be on hand to reflect on the iconic show and dish about all 14 seasons. At 8:00, Cheyenne Jackson, takes to the stage with his new act, “Signs of Life,” before taking the show to New York the following week. At 10:00, Gay Days favorite Jackie Cox (RuPaul’s Drag Race) returns with a brand-new Disney-inspired show, “You Wish.”

Saturday, September 14 will be Gay Day at Disneyland with a full day of activities and meet-ups scheduled in the park. The day culminates at House of Blues Anaheim with two performances featuring a trio of RuPaul’s Drag Race favorites, Raven, Chad Michaels and Morgan McMichaels in a brand-new show, “Not So Disney Disney” at 7:00 PM and 9:00 PM. At 10:00 DJ Kimberly S. takes over for our signature dance party, KINGDOM, returning after a one-year hiatus.

Sunday, September 15 will be Gay Day at Disney's California Adventure with more in-park activities and the Gay Days Anaheim pool party, PLUNGE! featuring DJ Ray Rhodes from noon until 4:00 p.m. at the Anaheim Majestic Garden Hotel.

As the sun sets, we’ll close THE WEEKEND with a show direct from Provincetown: the iconic Varla Jean Merman will make her Gay Days debut in her new piece, The Errors Tour! At 6:00 PM and 8:00 PM.

VIP ticket packages are available now.

Both days in the parks will feature gatherings only available over Gay Days weekend, including a scavenger hunt, a group photo, a lesbian ice cream social, group meet ups at varying attractions, and many more events targeted to families, teens, bears, couples and Mouseketeers of every ilk. A complete schedule is available at the Gay Days website HERE.

Other highlights of THE WEEKEND include the Gay Days Welcome Center (located inside the Trillium Room of Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel), a scavenger hunt, a gigantic group photo and mixers all over the resort.

Gay Days Anaheim is a "mix-in" with the park’s other weekend guests, but gays and lesbians are encouraged to wear red shirts in order to identify each other and to show strong numbers. Official T-shirts are available at the official Gay Days at Disneyland website.

Gay Days Anaheim is NOT a Disney-sponsored event so Disney will not have any information regarding the "unofficial" happening.

Sponsors for the event include Delta, Ketel One, Howard Johnson Anaheim, Disney Vacation Club, Adventures by Disney, and Aulani. Media sponsors are The Fight, Queerty, Pink Media, and EDGE Media Network.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Comments