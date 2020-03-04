Chelsea Holmes & Sam Straley Join THIS COUNTRY on Fox

Deadline reports that Chelsea Holmes and Sam Straley will lead "This Country" opposite Seann William Scott on Fox.

Taylor Ortega and Krystal Smith are also on board the project, which is produced by Jenny Bicks and Paul Feig.

This Country is a half-hour mockumentary inspired by the BBC Three format created by Daisy May Cooper and Charlie Cooper. The show follows the daily lives of cousins Kelly (Holmes) and Shrub Mallet (Straley), who are trailed by a documentary crew as they go to a small town to study young adults and their current concerns. The show follows the pair as they pursue their dreams, confront challenges and fight each other for frozen pizza. These two don't have much, but they do have each other.

Holmes plays Kelly, an outwardly tough young adult who's actually a softie. She yearns to reconnect with her father and has the dreams of an entrepreneur. Straley plays Shrub, Kelly's cousin and best friend who has a soul of an artist. Shrub has some anger issues but deep down is a romantic who dreams of falling in love and going to art school. Ortega plays Nadine, Shrub and Kelly's old high school classmate who is beautiful, successful and married to Kelly's old crush, Dylan. Nadine is the "big fish" in the "small pond" of Flatch. Smith plays Big Mandy, a menacing town presence who loves tattoos and her two dogs.

Read the original story on Deadline.





Related Articles View More TV Stories