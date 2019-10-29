Charlize Theron To Receive The Hollywood Career Achievement Award at the HOLLYWOOD FILM AWARDS

The HOLLYWOOD FILM AWARDS announced today that Oscar-winning actress, producer, and activist Charlize Theron will receive the coveted "Hollywood Career Achievement Award" at the 23rd Annual "Hollywood Film Awards." Considered a true artist, Theron has been known throughout her career to fully transform into the characters she portrays, impressing critics and audiences alike with her ability to honestly and authentically convey their stories with heart and integrity. She carries this same passion with her behind the camera and beyond, using her voice to speak for others, especially those in need in her home country of South Africa. As busy as ever, this year Theron returns to the screen for her starring role in the highly anticipated film "Bombshell" alongside Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie, where she plays real life journalist Megyn Kelly. The "Hollywood Film Awards," hosted by actor and comedian Rob Riggle, will take place on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA.



ABOUT THE HONOREE

South African born and Oscar-winning actress Charlize Theron is one of the most celebrated actresses of our time, captivating audiences with her ability to embody a range of characters. Over the years, Charlize has appeared in numerous films including "The Devil's Advocate," "The Cider House Rules," the critically acclaimed "Monster" for which she earned an Academy Award, a Golden Globe, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and an Independent Spirit Award, "North Country," for which she was nominated for an Academy Award, a Golden Globe, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and a Critics Choice Award, "Hancock," "Young Adult," for which she garnered a Golden Globe nomination, HBO's "The Life and Death of Peter Sellers," for which she received a Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild, and Emmy nominations, "Snow White and the Huntsman," "A Million Ways to Die in the West," "Mad Max: Fury Road," "Dark Places," "Kubo and the Two Strings" and "The Fate of The Furious."



In 2017, Theron produced (under her production company Denver and Delilah's banner) and starred in the Universal film "Atomic Blonde," alongside James McAvoy. Denver and Delilah also produced "Mindhunter," the hit Netflix crime drama that same year. The show has since been renewed for a second season. Theron also produced Netflix's "Hyperdrive," which launched this August.



In 2018, Theron produced and starred in Amazon's "Gringo" alongside Joel Edgerton and Amanda Seyfried. Theron reunited with Diablo Cody on the comedy "Tully" as both an actor and producer. She received a 2019 Golden Globe nomination for her work in the title role. In 2018, she also produced "A Private War," a film based on the Vanity Fair article "Marie Colvin's Private War."



Theron most recently starred opposite Seth Rogen and produced the Lionsgate comedy "Long Shot," which hit theaters early this May. Theron also voiced Morticia Addams in the animated revival of "The Addams Family," which hit theaters this October. In December of this year, she will portray Megyn Kelly in Lionsgate's "Bombshell," which her production company is producing. Theron has recently wrapped filming on both "Fast & Furious 9" and "The Old Guard," based on the comic book series by Greg Rucka and illustrator Leandro Fernández, which her production company is also producing.



In addition to Theron's acting success and principal involvement with her production company Denver & Delilah, Charlize serves as a United Nations Messenger of Peace and founder of the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP). CTAOP's mission is to help keep African youth safe from HIV through its support of on the ground, community-engaged organizations. CTAOP serves as a vehicle for communities to empower themselves and their youth in order to prevent the spread of HIV. Learn more about CTAOP at www.charlizeafricaoutreach.org.



Theron joins previously announced honorees: Antonio Banderas will receive the "Hollywood Actor Award," Renée Zellweger will receive the "Hollywood Actress Award," Al Pacino will receive the "Hollywood Supporting Actor Award," Laura Dern will receive the "Hollywood Supporting Actress Award," Shia LaBeouf will receive the "Hollywood Breakthrough Screenwriter Award," Taron Egerton will receive the "Hollywood Breakout Actor Award," Cynthia Erivo will receive the "Hollywood Breakout Actress Award," Olivia Wilde will receive the "Hollywood Breakthrough Director Award," "Avengers: Endgame" will receive the "Hollywood Blockbuster Award," Pharrell Williams will receive the "Hollywood Song Award," Bong Joon Ho will receive the "Hollywood Filmmaker Award," Emma Tillinger Koskoff will receive the "Hollywood Producer Award," James Mangold will receive the "Hollywood Director Award," Anthony McCarten will receive the "Hollywood Screenwriter Award," "Toy Story 4" will receive the "Hollywood Animation Award," Mihai Malaimare Jr. will receive the "Hollywood Cinematography Award" for "Jojo Rabbit," Randy Newman will receive the "Hollywood Film Composer Award" for "Marriage Story," Michael McCusker & Andrew Buckland will receive the "Hollywood Editor Award" for "Ford v Ferrari," Pablo Helman will receive the "Hollywood Visual Effects Award" for "The Irishman," Donald Sylvester, Paul Massey, David Giammarco, & Steven A. Morrow will receive the "Hollywood Sound Award" for "Ford v Ferrari," Anna Mary Scott Robbins will receive the "Hollywood Costume Design Award" for "Downton Abbey," Lizzie Yianni-Georgiou, Tapio Salmi, & Barrie Gower will receive the "Hollywood Make-Up & Hair Styling Award" for "Rocketman" and Ra Vincent will receive the "Hollywood Production Design Award" for "Jojo Rabbit."



