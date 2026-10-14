Charlie Heaton Talks BELOW, Josh Hartnett Surprise, and Drew Barrymore's Firestarter Tie to Eleven
The actor also opened up about his character's journey and what fans can expect from the new series.
Charlie Heaton sat down with Drew Barrymore to discuss his miniseries BELOW, which was filmed in Newfoundland, during an appearance on THE Drew Barrymore SHOW. The conversation spanned two clips, one centered on the new project and a surprise message from a former co-star, the other turning to his long-running role on STRANGER THINGS.
In the first clip, Heaton reacted on camera to a surprise question left for him by Josh Hartnett, who played his "dad" in a previous project. Barrymore also used the segment to offer an audience member a chance to win a free trip to Newfoundland, the location where BELOW was filmed.
The second appearance shifted the discussion to Heaton's years on STRANGER THINGS, where he spoke about what it was like working and growing up on the series. During that conversation, Heaton revealed that Barrymore's own performance in FIRESTARTER had served as a reference point for the character of Eleven. The Newfoundland trip giveaway for BELOW was mentioned again in this clip as well.
Both appearances were taped for THE Drew Barrymore SHOW, with Heaton using the pair of conversations to cover his current miniseries work alongside reflections on the series that has defined much of his on-camera career to date.
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