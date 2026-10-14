 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Charlie Heaton Talks BELOW, Josh Hartnett Surprise, and Drew Barrymore's Firestarter Tie to Eleven

The actor also opened up about his character's journey and what fans can expect from the new series.

By:




Charlie Heaton sat down with Drew Barrymore to discuss his miniseries BELOW, which was filmed in Newfoundland, during an appearance on THE Drew Barrymore SHOW. The conversation spanned two clips, one centered on the new project and a surprise message from a former co-star, the other turning to his long-running role on STRANGER THINGS.

In the first clip, Heaton reacted on camera to a surprise question left for him by Josh Hartnett, who played his "dad" in a previous project. Barrymore also used the segment to offer an audience member a chance to win a free trip to Newfoundland, the location where BELOW was filmed.

The second appearance shifted the discussion to Heaton's years on STRANGER THINGS, where he spoke about what it was like working and growing up on the series. During that conversation, Heaton revealed that Barrymore's own performance in FIRESTARTER had served as a reference point for the character of Eleven. The Newfoundland trip giveaway for BELOW was mentioned again in this clip as well.

Both appearances were taped for THE Drew Barrymore SHOW, with Heaton using the pair of conversations to cover his current miniseries work alongside reflections on the series that has defined much of his on-camera career to date.

Recent Articles
Charlie Heaton Explains Kissing Cod Tradition Tied to BELOW
Charlie Heaton Explains Kissing Cod Tradition Tied to BELOW
10/9/2026
LL COOL J and Scott Caan Talk NCIS: NEW YORK, CHARLIE'S ANGELS Memories
LL COOL J and Scott Caan Talk NCIS: NEW YORK, CHARLIE'S ANGELS Memories
10/13/2026
Drew Barrymore Reacts to Concert Fans Wearing Adult Diapers
Drew Barrymore Reacts to Concert Fans Wearing Adult Diapers
10/12/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $80
Hot Show
Tickets From $89
Hot Show
Tickets From $89
Hot Show
Tickets From $101
More Hot Shows Discounts