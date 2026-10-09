Charlie Heaton Explains Kissing Cod Tradition Tied to BELOW

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Charlie Heaton sat down with Jimmy Fallon on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to discuss BELOW, sharing a Newfoundland tradition tied to the project that involves kissing a cod. Heaton walked Fallon through the custom during the segment, giving the audience a specific look at the ritual connected to the show.

The conversation also turned to Heaton's experience on the set of Stranger Things, where he revealed that some of his castmates did not realize he had a British accent. Heaton described the moment of surprise among the cast when his real voice came out, offering a specific anecdote from his time on the production.

Heaton additionally told Fallon about bringing out the match ball at the England vs. Argentina World Cup semi-final, giving the audience a glimpse into another recent experience outside of his acting work. The appearance moved between that detail and the lighter material about his accent and the cod tradition tied to BELOW.

The segment gave viewers a mix of Heaton's personal anecdotes alongside the promotional elements for BELOW, with the actor detailing the Newfoundland custom as a direct point of connection to the project.

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