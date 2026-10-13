Rufus Sewell on How Judi Dench Helped Launch His Acting Career
The actor credits a veteran performer with giving him a boost early in his career.
Rufus Sewell discussed the support he received from Judi Dench at the outset of his acting career during a conversation on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK. Speaking with hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, Sewell traced how Dench's involvement at that early stage helped set his path in the profession.
The conversation centered on that formative period, with Sewell detailing the kind of encouragement and backing he received from Dench when he was just getting started. Rather than ranging broadly across his career, the segment stayed focused on this specific relationship and the role it played in his development as an actor.
Sewell walked the hosts through the circumstances of how that support came about, giving viewers insight into a relationship that shaped the beginning of his professional life. The anecdote offered a direct look at one of the formative moments he has pointed to in discussing how his career took shape.
The appearance kept its focus on that single story, with Sewell recounting the specifics of Dench's early influence during the sit-down with Ripa and Consuelos.
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