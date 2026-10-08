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Wynonna Judd Discusses New Album THE HARD TRUTH and Touring

The singer spoke with hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos about her latest project.

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Wynonna Judd discussed her new album, "The Hard Truth," during an appearance on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK. Speaking with hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, Judd talked about the record and what it has been like to take the material on the road.

The conversation centered on the new album itself, with Judd describing it as her most honest work to date. She touched on the process of putting the songs together and what drove her to approach this particular project with that level of candor.

Judd also addressed what it has been like performing the new material for audiences while touring, giving viewers insight into how the songs translate from the studio to live shows. The appearance kept its focus on the album and the road work surrounding it.

The segment gave Judd a chance to speak directly about the new release without straying into unrelated topics, keeping the conversation tied to the album and her current touring schedule.

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