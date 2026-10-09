Josh Brolin Gave Out His Phone Number to Social Media Haters
The actor explains why he chose direct conversation over blocking critics online.
Josh Brolin used a stop on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK to describe an unusual approach to online criticism: rather than ignoring or blocking people who left rude comments on his social media, he gave them his phone number and invited them to talk directly.
Speaking with hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, Brolin walked through how the tactic played out, turning hostile exchanges into offline conversations. The actor explained his reasoning for taking that route instead of simply dismissing the negative comments, framing it as a way to engage with critics on different terms than a public comment thread allows.
The conversation centered on how the approach changed the tone of those interactions once the commenters had a real person on the other end of the line rather than a screen name. Brolin described the shift from confrontation to conversation as the commenters responded to being contacted directly.
The segment stayed focused on that single story, with Brolin giving Ripa and Consuelos details about specific exchanges that followed once he started reaching out to his harshest critics by phone.
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