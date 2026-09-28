GREY'S ANATOMY Season 23 Casts Sarah Levy, Martin Martinez, Trevor Tordjman
Levy will portray Corrie, while Martinez and Tordjman round out the guest cast with roles as Charlie and Thomas.
'Grey's Anatomy' is filling out its Season 23 cast, according to an exclusive story from Variety's Selome Hailu. Sarah Levy, Martin Martinez and Trevor Tordjman have joined the show in guest starring roles.
Levy will play Corrie. The official character description reads, 'Witty and a bit of an oddball, Corrie is very pregnant. She has a lot of anxiety about giving birth to her second child after the traumatic experience she had with her first child.' Levy is best known for playing Twyla Sands in 'Schitt's Creek,' created by and starring her father and brother, Eugene and Dan Levy. Her other credits include Hulu and Syfy's 'SurrealEstate' and the Osgood Perkins film 'The Monkey.' Up next, she'll appear in the films 'Run' and 'Sidelined 3.'
Martinez plays Charlie, who 'has had a rough upbringing and as a result of the trauma he's experienced, he has a tough exterior and struggles to trust other people.' He has had roles in Netflix's 'Never Have I Ever,' 'Magnum P.I.' and Amazon's 'Primo.'
Tordjman plays Thomas, 'the fun loving and charming boy next door who doesn't realize he is as cute as he is. Thomas is at the hospital to help ensure his brother's girlfriend is okay.' He has been seen in the Disney Kids and Family titles 'Zombies' and 'Bunk'd' as well the Canadian series 'The Next Step,' Apple TV's 'The Studio' and HBO Max's 'The Sex Lives of College Girls.'
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