Video: First Look at GREY'S ANATOMY Season 23

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ABC has offered a first look at GREY'S ANATOMY Season 23, with a new trailer teasing what the network describes as new beginnings, complicated relationships and high-stakes emergencies at Grey Sloan. The footage sets up the show's return for a new season set to premiere Thursday, October 15 on ABC.

New episodes will be available to stream the next day on Hulu, continuing the show's pattern of a next-day streaming release alongside its broadcast run. The series has continued rolling out cast news ahead of the season, with guest roles recently filled by performers including Sarah Levy, known for SCHITT'S CREEK, who will play a pregnant character named Corrie navigating anxiety tied to childbirth.

Hulu has also released individual scenes from the show in recent weeks, including a clip centered on Jules, played by Adelaide Kane, offering reassurance to Winston, played by Anthony Hill, ahead of a difficult surgery, and a separate scene showing Meredith, played by Ellen Pompeo, realizing a blind date with a man named John, played by Josh Radnor, is a case of mistaken identity.

Season 23 marks a continuation of the series' long-running presence on ABC, with the trailer offering only a broad preview of storylines without detailing specific plot developments beyond the season's premiere date. More on the new guest additions can be found in prior BroadwayWorld coverage of the Season 23 casting news.

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