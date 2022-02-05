Cause of Actor Morgan Steven's Death Announced

According to Deadline, actor Morgan Stevens' cause of death has been released. Stevens, who passed away on January 26th, died from arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease (heart disease) according to a statement from the Los Angeles Coroner's Office. He died at the age of 70. The Knoxville, Tennessee native was never married and does not leave behind any children.

The actor, originally born Calvin Morgan Stevens, was most known for his role as David Reardon in two seasons of television's 'Fame' from 1982 to 1984. He was also known for his part as Nick Diamond on 'Melrose Place,' the hit television show that ran for seven seasons from 1992 until 1999. He was also seen as Paul Northridge in 'The Waltons' and in the reunion movies. He had small appearances in 'Murder One', 'Walker, Texas Ranger', 'Murder, She Wrote', 'One Day at a Time,' and 'A Year in the Life'.

Deadline writes that the actor's career tapered off in 1989 after he was arrested for supposedly driving under the influence, and was brutally beaten by law enforcement when he was being held in custody. Stevens was cleared of the DUI charge later, and sued the Los Angeles Police Department.

