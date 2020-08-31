Catherine O'Hara Presents PLANES, TRAINS, AND AUTOMOBILES for AFI Movie Club

This hilarious road trip comedy mapping an unlikely friendship features the talent of AFI Life Achievement Award recipient Steve Martin.

Catherine O'Hara announces today's AFI Movie Club selection: PLANES, TRAINS AND AUTOMOBILES. This hilarious road trip comedy mapping an unlikely friendship features the talent of AFI LIFE ACHIEVEMENT AWARD recipient Steve Martin. Director John Hughes and cinematographer Don Peterman also trained AFI Fellows at AFI's Harold Lloyd Master Seminars.

DID YOU KNOW? PLANES, TRAINS AND AUTOMOBILES was John Hughes' first comedy for adults after achieving success with teen-targeted films and marked his first R-rated film. When Paramount contested the rating, the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) upheld its decision, citing a scene in which the F-word was used 19 times. Steve Martin defended his character's use of profanities, and the scene stayed in the final cut. In an exclusive AFI Archive video, Steve Martin roasts the audience in his AFI LIFE ACHIEVEMENT AWARD acceptance speech.

AFI Movie Club is a newly launched program to raise the nation's spirits by bringing artists and audiences together - even while we are apart. AFI shines a spotlight on an iconic movie, with special guests announcing select AFI Movies of the Day in short videos posted on AFI.com and social media platforms. Audiences can "gather" at AFI.com/MovieClub to find out how to watch the featured movie with the use of their preexisting streaming service credentials. The film selections are supported by fun facts, family discussion points and exclusive material from the AFI Archive to enrich the viewing experience. Audiences can continue the conversation online using the hashtag #AFIMovieClub. Learn more at AFI.com.

View More TV Stories Related Articles