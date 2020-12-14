Cast and Creators of THE SOPRANOS to Reunite in Support of 'Friends of Firefighters'

For the first time since their 20th anniversary, the cast and creators of "The Sopranos" will be reuniting on December 18th for a virtual event to benefit Friends of Firefighters, which was founded in the aftermath of 9/11 to support active and retired FDNY firefighters and their families. The two-hour live event will feature Steve Buscemi, Lorraine Bracco, David Chase, Edie Falco, Michael Imperioli, Robert Iler, Drea de Matteo, Vincent Pastore, Tim Van Patten, Steve Schirripa, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Maureen Van Zandt, Steven Van Zandt, and Terence Winter participating in a Q&A along with a reading of a new sketch written exclusively for the fundraiser by Terence Winter and David Chase.

The livestream will be powered by Tiltify - the creator-first fundraising platform for the digital generation. Donations can be made through Tiltify beginning today HERE.

Friends of Firefighters is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization that provides free, independent, and confidential mental health counseling, peer support, and wellness services to active and retired FDNY firefighters and their family members. Firefighters encounter situations the public rarely, if ever, must face. Reducing the stigma associated with mental health in the fire service can help protect those who risk their lives every day for others. To learn more about the essential programs and services they offer the FDNY community, visit FriendsofFirefighters.org.