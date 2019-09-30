Cast Announces for Blumhouse TV and Amazon Studios First Collaboration NOCTURNE

Sydney Sweeney and Madison Iseman will play the lead roles in "Nocturne," the first movie in Blumhouse TV and Amazon Studios' streaming deal, according to Deadline.

Zu Quirke is writing and making his directorial debut with the supernatural thriller about an incredibly gifted pianist who makes a Faustian bargain to overtake her older sister at a prestigious institution for classical musicians.

Jacques Colimon and Ivan Shaw have also been cast in the series.

Jason Blum, Lisa Bruce, Marci Wiseman and Jeremy Gold are producing with Matthew Myers and Fodhla Cronin O'Reilly executive producing.

Sweeney currently stars in HBO's "Euphoria" as Cassie Howard. Iseman was last seen on the big screen in "Annabelle Comes Home" as Mary Ellen.

This news was originally reported by Deadline.





