CYBER PROTOCOL Trailer Lands Ahead of Prime Video Debut
The film expands the Emmy-nominated short-form series with Richard Cabral, Emilio Rivera, and Danny Trejo in the cast.
The official trailer for CYBER PROTOCOL, the upcoming cyberpunk science-fiction thriller starring David Bianchi and Primetime Emmy nominee and SAG Award winner Mena Suvari, has been released ahead of the film's November 10, 2026, North American debut on Prime Video, distributed by Studio Dome.
The feature-length reimagining of the Primetime Emmy-nominated short-form series RZR arrives with a growing international footprint, with VMI Worldwide handling foreign sales and distribution arrangements spanning more than 20 territories.
Set against the underworld of a dystopian Los Angeles, Cyber Protocol explores a future where neural implants, artificial intelligence, cryptocurrency, and black-market crime have fundamentally transformed society.
At the center of the story is Grimm (Bianchi), a brilliant hacker and biohacker whose revolutionary neural-implant technology allows him to penetrate criminal infrastructures and digital networks. But when his invention unleashes chaos across the city's underground economy, Grimm becomes entangled in a dangerous struggle for survival, pursued by Detective Thompson (Suvari). Blending tech-noir suspense with cyberpunk action, the film examines the intersection of human consciousness, technological control, institutional power, and resistance.
From Emmy-Nominated Series to Feature Film
Cyber Protocol originated as RZR, an independently produced short-form streaming series created by and starring David Bianchi. The project earned a Primetime Emmy nomination at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards for Mena Suvari's performance.
The creative team reimagined the material as a standalone feature designed to introduce the story and its cyberpunk universe to a wider audience.
'This project is the culmination of 20 years as an independent film producer and as an actor, and it's a massive honor to finally be number one on the call sheet amongst incredible actors and artisans,' said Bianchi.
The film was produced independently under Exertion Films and shot over just 17 production days, underscoring the team's resourcefulness in bringing an ambitious science-fiction universe to the screen.
A Genre Ensemble and International Release
Alongside Bianchi and Suvari, the ensemble includes Richard Cabral (American Crime), Emilio Rivera (Mayans M.C.), Danny Trejo (Machete), Mimi Davila (The Scout), and Christopher Rodriguez Marquette (Reacher).
Cyber Protocol is directed by Yuri Alves, Christopher Folkens, and Daniel J. Pico, from a screenplay by Bianchi and Pico. Bianchi produces alongside Noelle Hubbell for Exertion Films.
The film has also begun generating attention within the international science-fiction and genre-film community. International distribution activity includes the German-language release through Meteor Film. The global rollout is being supported by VMI Worldwide, with foreign sales and distribution arrangements spanning more than 20 territories.
'Cyber Protocol is precisely the kind of bold, commercially minded genre film our platform was built to champion,' said Studio Dome founder Shaked Berenson.
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