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CRYSTAL LAKE World Premiere Celebrated at Toronto International Film Festival

Linda Cardellini, William Catlett and creator Brad Caleb Kane attended the premiere of the eight-episode prequel series.

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CRYSTAL LAKE World Premiere Celebrated at Toronto International Film Festival

Peacock and A24 celebrated the world premiere of the Friday the 13th prequel series CRYSTAL LAKE at the Toronto International Film Festival's Lightbox Theater on Wednesday, September 16.

CRYSTAL LAKE creator and executive producer Brad Caleb Kane, director Michael Lennox, Emmy Award-winning star Linda Cardellini, and cast members William Catlett, Cameron Scoggins and Devin Kessler walked the red carpet ahead of a screening of the first two episodes. Afterward, the cast and creatives took the stage for a Q&A, offering behind-the-scenes stories and insight into expanding the world of the franchise.

All 8 episodes of CRYSTAL LAKE premiere on October 15, 2026 only on Peacock.

About the Series

A prequel to the Friday the 13th franchise, the series follows single mother Pam Voorhees who has been unable to shake her grief after her young, sickly son Jason tragically drowned in the town lake almost a year before. When two strangers arrive at Pam's door digging into her past, a disturbing chain of events is set into motion, leaving the townspeople of Crystal Lake wondering: just who is Pam Voorhees?

Series Details

Premiere Date: All episodes premiere Thursday, October 15, 2026 on Peacock

Creator / Writer / Showrunner / Executive Producer: Brad Caleb Kane (It: Welcome to Derry, Tokyo Vice, Warrior)

Executive Producers: Brad Caleb Kane, Marc Toberoff, Victor Miller, Robert M. Barsamian, Robert P. Barsamian, Stuart Manashil, Tyson Bidner, Michael Lennox, Roy Lee

Directors: Michael Lennox (101-103), Celine Held & Logan George (104-106), Quyen Tran (107-108)

Series Regulars: Linda Cardellini, William Catlett, Devin Kessler, Cameron Scoggins, Gwendolyn Sundstrom

Recurring Cast: Callum Vinson, Nick Cordileone, Joy Suprano, Danielle Kotch, Phoenix Parnevik

Studio: A24

Format: Drama series, 8 x 60-min Episodes

Photo Credit: Peacock / Sam Santos)


Photo Credit: Peacock / Sam Santos)
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