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CRYSTAL LAKE Official Trailer and Key Art Released by Peacock

The A24 prequel series follows Linda Cardellini as grieving mother Pam Voorhees in the horror drama created by Brad Caleb Kane.

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CRYSTAL LAKE Official Trailer and Key Art Released by Peacock

Peacock has released the official trailer and key art for CRYSTAL LAKE, a prequel series to the Friday the 13th franchise from A24 and creator Brad Caleb Kane. All episodes premiere Thursday, October 15, 2026, only on Peacock.

The series stars Linda Cardellini as Pam Voorhees, a single mother who has been unable to shake her grief after her young, sickly son Jason tragically drowned in the town lake almost a year before. When two strangers arrive at Pam's door digging into her past, a disturbing chain of events is set into motion, leaving the townspeople of Crystal Lake wondering: just who is Pam Voorhees?

Series Details

Premiere Date: All episodes premiere Thursday, October 15, 2026 on Peacock

Creator / Writer / Showrunner / Executive Producer: Brad Caleb Kane (It: Welcome to Derry, Tokyo Vice, Warrior)

Executive Producers: Brad Caleb Kane, Marc Toberoff, Victor Miller, Robert M. Barsamian, Robert P. Barsamian, Stuart Manashil, Tyson Bidner, Michael Lennox, Roy Lee

Directors: Michael Lennox (101-103), Celine Held & Logan George (104-106), Quyen Tran (107-108)

Series Regulars: Linda Cardellini, William Catlett, Devin Kessler, Cameron Scoggins, Gwendolyn Sundstrom

Recurring Cast: Callum Vinson, Nick Cordileone, Joy Suprano, Danielle Kotch, Phoenix Parnevik

Studio: A24

Format: Drama series, 8 x 60-min Episodes

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