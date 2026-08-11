NBCUniversal's BACKLOT PASS 2026 Spotlights David Boreanaz, Jamie Lee Curtis

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NBCUniversal hosted the second annual BACKLOT PASS 2026 at Universal Studios, offering a behind-the-scenes look at its upcoming 2026-27 television slate. The event featured sneak peeks, live programming and immersive experiences tied to new series including LINE OF FIRE, NEWLYWEDS, SUNSET P.I., THE ROCKFORD FILES and Peacock's CRYSTAL LAKE. Talent appearing throughout the day included Jamie Lee Curtis, Téa Leoni, Tim Daly, Peter Krause, Hope Davis, Jake Johnson, David Boreanaz and Linda Cardellini. The day concluded with a cocktail reception where press met with network leadership and executive producers of the featured series.

LINE OF FIRE

Premiere Date: September 21, 2026

Synopsis: A family of law enforcement agents bridges personal differences and crosses professional boundaries as they tackle cases for the FBI, US Marshals, Secret Service and Department of Justice. After a seemingly cut-and-dry case turns into a deadly conspiracy, they must use the expertise from a lifetime of protecting civilians and politicians to protect one another and bring the killer to justice … even if it means betraying their sworn code.

Cast: Peter Krause, Hope Davis, Kat Cunning, Tommy O'Brien, Taylor Bloom, Charlie Barnett

Executive Producers: Josh Safran executive produces with Jenna Bush Hager and Ben Spector. Director Rebecca Thomas also executive produces (pilot only).

Produced By: Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Westbrook Studios, a division of Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith's media company Westbrook Inc.

Studio: Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group

Format: Drama series

CRYSTAL LAKE

Premiere Date: October 15, 2026

Synopsis: A prequel to the Friday the 13th franchise, the series follows single mother Pam Voorhees who has been unable to shake her grief after her young, sickly son Jason tragically drowned in the town lake almost a year before. When two strangers arrive at Pam's door digging into her past, a disturbing chain of events are set into motion, leaving the townspeople of Crystal Lake wondering: just who is Pam Voorhees?

Cast: Linda Cardellini, William Catlett, Devin Kessler, Cameron Scoggins, Gwendolyn Sundstrom

Creator / Writer / Showrunner / Executive Producer: Brad Caleb Kane (It: Welcome to Derry, Tokyo Vice, Warrior)

Writer / Executive Producer: Beth Schacter

Executive Producers: A24, Brad Caleb Kane, Marc Toberoff, Victor Miller, Robert M. Barsamian, Robert P. Barsamian, Stuart Manashil, Tyson Bidner, Michael Lennox, Roy Lee

Studio: A24

Format: Drama series, 8 x 60-minute episodes

NEWLYWEDS

Premiere Date: October 23, 2026

Synopsis: 'Newlyweds' is a later-in-life love story about a free-spirited woman, Jeanie (Téa Leoni), and a buttoned-up professor, James (Tim Daly), who marry impetuously after a whirlwind courtship.

Cast: Téa Leoni, Tim Daly, Jamie Lee Curtis (a very special guest star), Ignacio Diaz-Silverio, Emma Meisel, Bill O'Neill

Executive Producers: Gail Lerner executive produces with executive producers Eric and Kim Tannenbaum for The Tannenbaum Company, Jamie Lee Curtis, Scott Schwartz, and Lionsgate Television. Director Pam Fryman also executive produces (pilot only).

Studio: Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group

Format: Multi-Cam Comedy

THE ROCKFORD FILES

Premiere Date: January 2027

Synopsis: A contemporary update on the classic series of the same name. Newly paroled after doing time for a crime he didn't commit, James Rockford returns to his life as a private investigator using his charm and wit to solve cases around Los Angeles. It doesn't take long for his quest for legitimacy to land him squarely in the crosshairs of both local police and organized crime.

Cast: David Boreanaz, Michaela McManus, Jacki Weaver

Executive Producers: Mike Daniels, Carl Beverly, Sarah Timberman, Chris Leanza, Greg Mottola

Studio: Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group

Format: Drama

SUNSET P.I.

Premiere Date: February 2027

Synopsis: 'Sunset P.I.' is a single-camera workplace comedy following Mickey Wilder (Jake Johnson) and the rest of the private investigators employed by a past-its-prime detective agency in Hollywood.

Co-Creators / Executive Producers / Writers: Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)

Executive Producer / Director (pilot only): Akiva Schaffer

Cast: Jake Johnson, Jane Levy, Langston Kerman, Mary Shalaby and Keith David

Studio: Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group

Format: Comedy, 10 episodes

LINE OF FIRE, executive produced by Josh Safran, Jenna Bush Hager and Ben Spector, is set to premiere in September, while CRYSTAL LAKE, a Friday the 13th prequel series from A24 starring Linda Cardellini, is scheduled to debut in October. NEWLYWEDS, starring Téa Leoni and Tim Daly with a guest appearance by Jamie Lee Curtis, is also set to premiere in October.

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