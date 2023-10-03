CRIMINAL RECORD to Premiere on Apple TV+ In January Starring Cush Jumbo & Peter Capaldi

“Criminal Record” will make its global debut on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes on Friday, January 12, 2024.

By: Oct. 03, 2023

Apple TV+ has announced the premiere date for “Criminal Record,” its upcoming eight-episode crime thriller starring Academy Award and BAFTA winner Peter Capaldi (“Doctor Who,” “The Thick of It”), and Laurence Olivier Award and Critics Choice Award nominee Cush Jumbo (“The Good Wife,” “The Good Fight,” “The Beast Must Die”) as detectives in a tug of war over a high-profile murder case.

“Criminal Record” will make its global debut on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes on Friday, January 12, 2024, followed by new episodes every Friday through February 23.

From BAFTA Award nominee Paul Rutman (“Vera,” “Indian Summers”), “Criminal Record” is a powerful, character-driven drama set in the heart of contemporary London. An anonymous phone call draws two brilliant detectives into a confrontation over an old murder case – one a young woman in the early stages of her career, the other a well-connected man determined to protect his legacy. The series touches on issues of race, institutional failure and THE QUEST to find common ground in a polarized Britain.

Starring Capaldi as ‘Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Hegarty’ and Jumbo as ‘Detective Sergeant June Lenker,’ the cast of “Criminal Record” also features Charlie Creed-Miles (“King Arthur,” “Wild Bill”), Dionne Brown (“Queenie”), Shaun Dooley (“Official Secret,” “The Woman in Black,” “The Awakening”), Stephen Campbell-Moore (“The Bank Job,” “Masters of the Air”), Zoë Wanamaker (“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” “My Week with Marilyn”), Rasaq Kukoyi (“Andor,” “His House”), Maisie Ayres, Aysha Kala (“The Undeclared War”), BAFTA TV Award winner Cathy Tyson (“Help”) and Tom Moutchi (“Famalam,” “The Hustle”).

“Criminal Record” is produced for Apple TV+ by Tod Productions and STV Studios, and executive produced by BAFTA Scotland Award winner Elaine Collins (“Shetland,“ ”Vera“), Rutman, Capaldi and Jumbo. The series is directed by BAFTA Award winner Jim Loach (“Save Me Too,” “Oranges and Sunshine”) and Shaun James Grant (“The Devil’s Hour”).

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have earned 378 wins and 1,573 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and historic Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $6.99 per month. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.*



