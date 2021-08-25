CONDOR Season Two Premieres Nov. 7 on EPIX

Premium network EPIX® TODAY announced that spy-thriller series Condor, from MGM Television and Skydance Television, will have its U.S. premiere with two back-to-back episodes on November 7 at 9pm. (Subsequent episodes will air Sundays at 9, with a two-episode finale on December 26). Based on the novel Six Days of the Condor by James Grady and screenplay "Three Days of the Condor" by Lorenzo Semple Jr. and David Rayfiel, Condor follows CIA analyst Joe Turner (Max Irons) who stumbles onto a plan that threatens the lives of millions.

Season two of Condor finds Joe Turner still wandering around Europe, careful not to stay in any one place long enough to put down roots or be a danger to anyone he meets. But while Joe is busy avoiding his past, it catches up with him in the form of a mysterious Russian INTELLIGENCE officer who claims to be an asset working for Joe's Uncle Bob. The officer's life is in danger and he's willing to trade the identity of a Russian mole in the CIA for safe passage. Joe is reluctant to help -he wants nothing to do with the CIA -but events back home compel Joe to take action and force him to face the life he thought he'd left behind.

In addition to Irons, Condor season two also stars Constance Zimmer, Alexei Bondar, Isidora Goreshter, Eric Johnson, Toby Leonard Moore, Jonathan Kells Phillips and Rose Rollins, with Kristen Hager and Bob Balaban returning from season one.

The series is executive produced by Jason Smilovic, Todd Katzberg, Andrew McCarthy. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost for Skydance Television, Marcy Ross, Shane Elrod and Brian Walsh, John Weber and Frank Siracusa. Smilovic and Katzberg serve as showrunners. The series is produced by MGM Television & Skydance Television with MGM being the lead studio, in association with Paramount Television. Condor is internationally distributed by MGM.