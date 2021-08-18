CHOCOLATE MELTDOWN: HERSHEY'S AFTER DARK Premieres Sept. 27 on Food Network

Locking skilled pastry chefs inside the famed Hersheypark after dark and watching them compete to create the most mind-bending chocolate showpieces is all part of the competitive fun in the new primetime series, Chocolate Meltdown: Hershey's After Dark. The four-episode series, produced in partnership with Hershey's, premieres Monday, September 27th at 10pm ET/PT and is hosted by Sunny Anderson, who challenges THE BRAVE and talented pastry artists to create the most mind-bending chocolate showpieces. It is part of Food Network's biggest Halloween lineup yet -- featuring over 36 HOURS of Halloween-themed programming.

"Chocolate Meltdown: Hershey's After Dark combines two of my all-time passions, going to amusement parks and creating art with food," added Anderson. "I cannot wait to share these amazing chocolate displays with viewers, featuring some of the most talented pastry chefs on the planet."

Created by Milton S. Hershey over 115 years ago, Hersheypark in Hershey, Pa., is a 121-acre amusement park featuring three parks in one with more than 70 rides, a full water park and zoo attracting families to the one-of-a-kind destination. And this September, three pastry chefs are locked inside the amusement park after-hours without a soul in sight and in each hour-long episode, they must solve clues and brave the thrilling rides to use Hershey's sweets for their colorful and spectacular creations before the night is over. Working at breakneck speed with the help of just an assistant within Hershey's largest candy store, Chocolate World, the competitors race against the clock as judges Ralph Attanasia (Food Network's Buddy vs. Duff) and Maneet Chauhan (Winner, Tournament of Champions) keep a watchful eye to determine who was the most successful at molding chocolate and spinning sugar into works of art. The winner of each episode earns a year's supply of Hershey's candy, a Hersheypark vacation and a cash prize.

"This brand-new series, the first ever to film overnight inside Hersheypark and Hershey's Chocolate World, is a viewer's ultimate Halloween fantasy brought to life," said Courtney White, President, Food Network and Streaming Food Content, Discovery Inc. "Our partnership with the iconic candy brand and the show's no-holds-barred access to rides, sweets, and everything Hershey, Pa. offers, makes Chocolate Meltdown: Hershey's After Dark an addictive new highlight to our supersized Halloween lineup."

In the premiere episode, the competitors prove themselves with inspired takes on a Creepy Crawly Carnival. After running through the park on a chilly and rainy night, the pastry artists take a spin on one of the park's most dizzying rides. Back in Chocolate World, a self-taught and gravity-defying cake artist quickly runs into problems, forcing them to adjust the design on the fly. Meanwhile, a sugar artist almost loses a battle against a 33-pound slab of dark chocolate, and a sculpting enthusiast uses enough Hershey's candy to empty the whole store. Other episodes include the pastry chefs using Reese's Pieces and Almond Joy candies to create a Scary Sci-Fi chocolate showpiece. And the competitors have their work cut out for them as they create Frightful Forest-themed chocolate displays incorporating Twizzlers Twists and York Peppermint Patties.

For more than a century, The Hershey Company has been a candy innovator with over 90 iconic brands around the world, including Hershey's, Reese's, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher, and more, driving billions in annual revenue while also building meaningful and inclusive connections within the community. In celebration of Chocolate Meltdown: Hershey's After Dark, Food Network has partnered with Hershey's to give away custom branded s'mores and cups of Hershey's Melted Hot Chocolate, as featured on the show, to consumers at Hershey's Chocolate World timed to the series launch, along with the winners from each episode receiving a year's supply of Hershey's candy and a dream vacation to Hersheypark.

Fans can check out all the incredible creations and see Sunny, Maneet and Ralph compete in their own chocolate-themed challenges at FoodNetwork.com/HersheysAfterDark. Follow along with the competition on social media using #HersheysAfterDark.

Chocolate Meltdown: Hershey's After Dark is produced by Beyond Productions for Food Network.