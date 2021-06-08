CBS/NATAS Announces Sheryl Underwood Will Host The 48th Daytime Emmy Awards

Sheryl Underwood, Daytime EmmyÂ® Award-winner and host of CBS' Daytime EmmyÂ® Award-winning show THE TALK, announced live TODAY during their show that she will host the 48th ANNUAL DAYTIME EMMYÂ® AWARDS, to be broadcast Friday, June 25 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+ and the CBS app. This will mark the fifth time Underwood has hosted the show and the 15th time CBS has broadcast the Daytime EmmyÂ® Awards, more than any other network.

She will host the 48th ANNUAL DAYTIME EMMYÂ® AWARDS from Los Angeles, with featured talent appearing from the Emmy stage, individual show studios and homes, to accept their awards. Additional winners will be announced simultaneously on Twitter (@DaytimeEmmys). Awards for Daytime Children's Programming, Animation and Daytime Lifestyle Programming will be presented in a separate ceremony in July.

She has been a host on THE TALK for 10 years, in addition to being a multi-faceted entrepreneur who is considered one of today's hardest working comediennes and a sought-after media personality. She holds four honorary doctorates, including an Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters from Benedict College in Columbia, S.C., South Carolina State University in Orangeburg, S.C., the University of Illinois-Chicago and Voorhees College in Denmark, S.C. Also, she hosts "Sheryl Underwood Radio" which has 511 domestic and international affiliates, and "The World According to Sheryl - The Podcast of Sheryl Underwood Radio." Underwood has guest-starred in the daytime dramas THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS and THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL, both on the Network. Her film credits include "Bulworth," "I Got the Hook Up" and "Beauty Shop," starring Queen Latifah.

The Daytime EmmyÂ® Awards have recognized outstanding achievement in daytime television programming since 1974. The awards are presented to programs broadcast between 2:00 AM and 6:00 PM, as well as all forms of children's television programming and certain categories of streaming and syndicated content. This year's Daytime EmmysÂ® are the most competitive ever, with more than 3,100 submissions featuring content that originally premiered in calendar-year 2020, judged by a pool of peer professionals from across the television industry.

The 48TH ANNUAL DAYTIME EMMYÂ® AWARDS is produced by NATAS and Associated Television International (ATI), which produced Daytime EmmyÂ® Award ceremonies on The CW in 2009 and on CBS in 2010, 2011 and 2020. Adam Sharp and Steve Ulrich are executive producers from NATAS, while David McKenzie is executive producer and director from ATI.