CBS Television Studios Announces New Five-Year Overall Deal with Jennie Snyder Urman and Her Sutton Street Productions

Prolific television writer/producer Jennie Snyder Urman has extended her production agreement with CBS Television Studios through 2025. Under the new deal, CBS Television Studios has the exclusive rights to produce all television content created and developed by Urman and her creative partner Joanna Klein through their Sutton Street Productions.

Since launching in 2018 Sutton Street has sold multiple projects across broadcast, cable and streaming including CBS, The CW, Netflix, HBO Max, CBS All Access, Quibi, Peacock and Lifetime. Urman and Klein are also executive producers on the CBS comedy BROKE, which will premiere on April 2. Sutton Street recently promoted Tara Joshi to development executive, reporting to Klein and Urman.

"Jennie's singular storytelling moves effortlessly between comedy and drama with sensitivity and humanity. Couple that with her innate ability to move a project from concept to creation, and it places her among the most respected and coveted producers working in our medium," said Stapf. "Additionally, Jennie and Joanna have incredible vision and taste, resulting in one of the most fruitful partnerships in television... one we hope continues to flourish for us for years to come."

"I feel incredibly lucky that I get to continue to work with CBS Studios, which has been my home for the past decade. David Stapf is the best creative partner out there and it has been a privilege and a pleasure to get to work with him and his amazing team, led by Bryan Seabury in drama, Kate Adler in comedy, and Amy Reisenbach in current," said Urman. "They are all so passionate and steadfast in their creative support and in their determination to find the right home for each project and Joanna and I couldn't be more excited (and inspired!) to create shows with them for many more years."

Urman has written some of the most admired female-centric programming in recent time and is best known for creating the Peabody Award and AFI Award-winning and Golden Globe-nominated "Jane The Virgin." Additionally, the show was honored with multiple Imagen Awards, three TCA nominations, six Critic's Choice nominations, and three NAACP Image Awards, among others. Urman also spearheaded the new CBS series BROKE and the reboot of "Charmed" for The CW. Her writing and producing credits include "Emily Owens, MD," "Gilmore Girls," "Men in Trees" and "Reign," as well as the feature film "Something Borrowed," starring John Krasinski and Kate Hudson. In 2012 Variety named Urman one of "10 TV Writers to Watch."

Klein served as Senior Vice President, Scripted Development at Lifetime Network where she was responsible for development and production of all scripted series including the Pop culture hit series "UnReal" and the recently released Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble's romantic thriller "YOU." Prior to Lifetime, Klein served as Senior Vice President of Scripted Series at The CW Network, Vice President of Scripted Series at Regency TV and Vice President, Scripted Series at Lionsgate, where she developed award-winning and Pop culture hits such as "Weeds," "Gossip Girl," "The Vampire Diaries," "Jane the Virgin," "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" and "Riverdale." Over the course of her career, she has developed over 500 pilot scripts and worked on more than 50 produced pilots and series.





