CBS Sports Reaches Nine-Year Extension with PGA Tour

CBS Sports and the PGA TOUR today announced a new, nine-year extension through 2030 that continues the Network's position as the leading broadcast partner of PGA TOUR events.

CBS Sports will expand its already robust schedule and broadcast all three FedExCup Playoff events, creating powerful, three-week coverage of the conclusion of the race for the FedExCup, beginning in 2023 and generally alternating each year.

Additionally, as part of the new deal, CBS Sports will amplify its footprint with increased use of PGA TOUR content across all CBS Sports platforms, including CBS Sports Network, CBS Sports HQ, CBSSports.com and social media channels.

"Extending our successful long-standing relationship with the PGA TOUR was a top priority, and we are thrilled to add nine more years to this terrific partnership," said Sean McManus, Chairman, CBS Sports. "We are excited to continue as the PGA TOUR's leading carrier of regular-season broadcast tournaments, expand our schedule with all three FedExCup Playoff events in alternate years, and increase our use of PGA TOUR content across all CBS Sports platforms. For over 60 years, the PGA TOUR, the Tournaments and its sponsors have been outstanding partners. We look forward to many more years of growth and success together."

The Network will continue to broadcast a television package with an average of 19 tournaments a year, including the majority of the popular "West Coast Swing," a strong spring and summer schedule run, the regular-season finale and culminating with the FedExCup Playoff events in alternate years.

The Network also will broadcast select LPGA Tour and PGA TOUR Champions events each year throughout the duration of the agreement. vCBS Sports broadcast its first PGA TOUR event in 1951 and has televised the PGA TOUR consecutively for 63 years, continuing to offer viewers the most comprehensive lineup of golf in the history of network television.





Related Articles View More TV Stories