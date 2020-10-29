CBS Renews Hit Summer Series BIG BROTHER for Its 23rd Season

Julie Chen Moonves will return as host.

CBS has renewed the summer reality hit BIG BROTHER for its 23rd season to be broadcast in summer 2021. Julie Chen Moonves will return as host. But first, BIG BROTHER: ALL STARS' two-hour live season finale event airs tonight (9:00-11:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Since its premiere on CBS in the summer of 2000, BIG BROTHER continues to be one of television's top-rated summer series in young demographics. Summer-to-date, the Wednesday and Thursday episodes are tops in key demos among all broadcasts.

On digital platforms, the BIG BROTHER Live Feeds are up double-digit percentage points over last season in both total streams and time spent. Across social, season-to-date, BIG BROTHER: ALL STARS is experiencing a +75% increase in linear social interactions compared to last season (episode 1 through episode 36) (according to Nielsen Social).

"At BIG BROTHER, we always say 'expect the unexpected,' but 2020 gave us our biggest challenge to date! We could not be prouder of the entire team who delivered a fantastic season under such extreme circumstances," said Mitch Graham, Senior Vice President, Alternative Programming, CBS Entertainment. "It feels fitting for this unprecedented season to conclude with an announcement of the show's return next summer."

BIG BROTHER follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and more than 113 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. Each week, someone will be voted out of the house, with the last remaining Houseguest receiving the grand prize of $500,000. BIG BROTHER is produced by Emmy Award-winning producer Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan for Fly on THE WALL Entertainment in association with Endemol Shine North America.

View More TV Stories Related Articles