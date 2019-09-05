CBS Renews BIG BROTHER for 22nd Season

CBS has renewed the summer reality hit BIG BROTHER for its 22nd season to be broadcast in summer 2020. Julie Chen Moonves will return as host.

Since its premiere on CBS in the summer of 2000, BIG BROTHER continues to be one of television's top-ratedsummer series in young demographics. Summer-to-date, the Thursday and Sunday episodes are tops in key demos among all broadcasts.

In addition, this season, BIG BROTHER has experienced double-digit growth over last year in full episode streams across CBS digital platforms.

BIG BROTHER airs Sundays and Wednesdays (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) and Thursdays (9:00-10:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT), featuring the live eviction show hosted by Julie Chen Moonves, on the CBS Television Network.

BIG BROTHER follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and more than 113 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. Each week, someone will be voted out of the house, with the last remaining Houseguest receiving the grand prize of $500,000. BIG BROTHER is produced by Emmy Award-winning producer Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan for Fly on THE WALL Entertainment in association with Endemol Shine North America.





